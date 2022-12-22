1250 Soccer Matches Aired Live on OneSoccer in Four Years

MEDIAPRO Canada has aired over 1250 live soccer matches in total across its OneSoccer linear channel, streaming service and social media platforms in the four seasons since it entered the Canadian market, including more than 530 soccer games involving Canadian teams – 433 of them produced by the company’s broadcast services division – for a total of some 2500 hours of live coverage and hundreds of additional hours of ancillary programming, including highlights and studio shows – an exponential increase in the amount of soccer content available to Canadian fans since 2019.

OneSoccer’s growing impact on the Canadian market is notable for its reach into Younger demographics through digital and social media – underscoring data outlined in recent surveys showing that soccer is the sport with the highest participation levels among Canadian youth – is Deeply Embedded in young People’s sports viewing preferences. So far in 2022, OneSoccer’s YouTube channel has garnered 8.8 million views, up 40% over 2021, of which 51.3% are between the ages of 18 and 34, while its Twitter page recorded nearly 40 million impressions, up 267% over 2021, Instagram reel views hit 2.4m; TikTok video views reached 6.1m and the OneSoccer hub posted 2.1m page views.

OneSoccer’s coverage during the FIFA World Cup Qatar has been particularly notable: the news, analysis and features show Good Night, Qatar, with daily reports from on the ground in Qatar, together with OneSoccer Watchalong parties, drew 2.1 million views across all platforms in just the first 15 days of the tournament.

“Seeing the sheer growth of interest in Canadian soccer – particularly across digital channels over the last 12 months – has been astounding,” says Armen Bedakian, OneSoccer’s Director of Digital Content. “It’s clear that the interest in Canadian soccer content is there, and is growing, and, crucially, had been underserved for quite some time. I’m excited for what the next four-year World Cup cycle brings, as OneSoccer continues to lead in this digital space, and new content creators emerge from every corner of this country.”

Highlights of OneSoccer’s live coverage include the four seasons of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada’s top-tier men’s professional soccer league, launched in April 2019, four Editions of the Canadian Championship, the annual cup tournament organized by Canada Soccer and involving the three Canadian teams playing in Major League Soccer alongside the CPL teams, and a host of superb Canada Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s National Team games, including the Women’s 2022 Concacaf W Championship, where they took the silver medal in a tightly-fought final against the USA ; and the men’s enthralling Qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where they beat both the USA and Mexico to top the table and earn the men’s first berth in the tournament since 1986.

In 2022, additional highlights included the launch, with telco TELUS and YBVR, a Silicon Valley tech startup, of the TELUS Sports App, a cutting-edge immersive viewing experience with eight difference camera angles available for the Canadian Premier League Playoffs and final; the first-ever Canadian Championship Live Draw event Hosted at OneSoccer’s studios; and the partnership with national public broadcaster CBC for live coverage of the Concacaf W Championships.

Behind each live event aired on OneSoccer and other national and international Broadcasters is another success story for Mediapro Canada; the company has produced over 430 matches involving Canadian teams in a dozen cities, from Victoria to Halifax – a feat which involves not just OneSoccer’s roster of on-screen talent including multi-award winning host Andi Petrillo, but dozens of studio and technical personnel and hundreds of Freelancers working across the country.