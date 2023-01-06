$1,250 Bonus For NBA & NFL Weekend

DraftKings Ohio is live and is now taking bets. The DraftKings Ohio promo code Grants up to $1,250 in bonuses for NBA and NFL action. You can claim by using the DraftKings Ohio promo code link here or clicking “Play Now” below.

With the NFL regular season wrapping up this weekend, plus action heating up in the NBA, DraftKings Ohio has a bonus for new customers. People in the state can sign up for an account to receive up to $1,050 in deposit bonuses, as well as the possibility of $200 in bonus bets with an initial wager of $5 or more. Read below for more details.

DraftKings Ohio promo code for NBA & NFL weekend

The DraftKings promotion for new users in Ohio doesn’t require a code. Sign up via one of the DraftKings Ohio promo code links on this page, and your account will be eligible for a 20% matching bonus based on your initial deposit, good for up to $1,000 in bonus funds, plus a $50 bonus bet if you make a first deposit of $5 or more.

In addition, new users in Ohio can also receive $200 in bonus bets with a first wager of $5 or more, provided they did not claim the DraftKings pre-launch promotion in the state.

This means that if you signed up as a new DraftKings user in Ohio, made an initial deposit of $100 and then wagered $5 of that on, for instance, Friday’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets game or on either of Saturday’s two NFL games, you ‘d receive $20 in bonus funds as part of the deposit match, plus another $50 bonus bet for the initial deposit, as well as $200 in bonus bets for making the initial wager.

The offer is available to new DraftKings users in Ohio who have not previously claimed any pre-launch promos from the online sportsbook. You must be 21 or older. To use the DraftKings Sportsbook app, you’ll need to enable Geolocation on your device.

DraftKings NBA and NFL preview

Friday night brings a lot of action in the NBA, with 11 games scheduled, including the Cavaliers hitting the road to take on the Nuggets in Denver. The Cavs head into this game having won three in a row and sitting in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. Denver, meanwhile, is in a fight for first place with the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference and hasn’t lost at home since Dec. 6, one of only three home games the Nuggets have lost so far this season.

In the NFL, Saturday brings two games in the final week of the regular season, with the Kansas City Chiefs at the Las Vegas Raiders in the afternoon, followed by the Tennessee Titans at the Jacksonville Jaguars in the evening.

The Chiefs have already wrapped up the AFC West title and are looking to possibly secure the top spot in the conference. Doing so would give the Chiefs home-field advantage in most of the playoffs, which could be a major boost to a team that’s lost only one home game all season.

Saturday evening’s game between the Titans and the Jaguars will decide who wins the AFC South and secures the fourth seed in the playoffs. While the Jaguars would maintain a slim chance to gain a wild-card bid even in a loss, the Winner is guaranteed a postseason spot along with the division title. The Jaguars won the season’s first meeting in Tennessee, and the Titans have been in a freefall lately, losing six in a row as they attempt to salvage a season that started out on a promising note. Tennessee will start third-string QB Josh Dobbs.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs as nine-point favorites over the Raiders, with a point total of 52.5. The Jaguars are 6.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Moneyline has the Titans at +245 and the Jaguars at -295, while the over/under is at 40.