12-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence

On Thursday morning, disturbing news was reported about 12-year NBA Veteran Eric Bledsoe.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old was arrested for domestic violence in California.

Via TMZ’s article: “Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was Arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday … just hours after reports he is signing with the CBA’s Shanghai Sharks, TMZ Sports has learned.”

