12 Utah Football Returns to Rice-Eccles Saturday vs. Arizona

THE GAME

The No. 12 University of Utah Football team Returns to Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5 to take on the Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game is set for a 5:30 pm MT kick on the Pac-12 Network.

HOME SWEET HOME

Utah is 110-36 (.753) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present) and is 82-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham round. The Utes have four undefeated home seasons under Whittingham (2008, 6-0; 2009, 6-0; 2019, 7-0; 2021, 6-0). Utah has also won 23 of its last 24 home games, including a streak of 12 in a row (Dec. 5, 2020-present), which is the second-longest streak in the Whittingham era. The Longest streak since 2005 was 21 games from Sept. 15, 2007 to Oct. 23, 2010.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has 150 career victories.

• Utah is Bowl eligible for the 14th time in the Whittingham era.

• Through eight games, Utah ranks 12th nationally in completion percentage (.685).

• Utah’s defense has scored three touchdowns in 2022, which is fourth in the FBS.

• Utah is only allowing 17.0 first downs per game, ranking first in the Pac-12.

NEED TO KNOW

• Utah is currently 57-43 (.570) all-time in Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.

• Through eight games, Utah leads the Pac-12 in first downs defense (136), passing yards allowed (209.9), time of possession (33:08) and total defense (339.4).

• Utah is one of six Power Five teams and the only team in the Pac-12 to rank in the top-30 nationally in both total defense and total offense.

• The Utes rank 12th in the FBS and first in the Pac-12 in time of possession (33:08), holding an advantage in minutes in seven of their eight games this season.

• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.

• Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.

• Utah ranked No. 7 in the Preseason AP Poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.

• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.

• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 74 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.