12 Tips For Playing Golf In The Rain

Golf in the rain… Not everyone is a fan of it, especially when the wind is also hammering the golf course, but there are a number of ways to combat it.

Often, when playing in the rain, you will find your clubs and grips will get wet and it can be difficult to hold onto them, let alone swing with them. However, in this piece, we have taken a look at 12 ways to make playing in the rain as easy as possible, from protecting your equipment, to making sure you are as prepared as possible before your round gets underway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button