12 things you Forgot happened in golf in 2022 | Golf News and Tour Information

When John Eckert lost his Fantasy football league in 2021, his “punishment” was to play in a US Open local Qualifying event, despite the fact that he’s a very bad golfer. As you might imagine, this ended up being punishment for everyone else in his group, as he shot a 112. Aren’t there rules against this? you might wonder… and the answer is yes. You either have to be a pro or an Amateur with a confirmed Handicap index of 1.4, but the trick is, nobody checks on the pros. Eckert simply lied, and that’s all it took. As it turns out, the lying is rare, but there were 12 other players (among the 9,000 total entries) who shot 100 or Worse in this year’s US Open qualifying. You can read their stories—and the stories of those who suffered alongside them—here.