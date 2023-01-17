12 Things You Didn’t Know About Jay Monahan

Full Name Joseph William “Jay” Monahan IV
Date of birth May 7, 1970
Born Belmont, Massachusetts
Resides Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
College Trinity College – Connecticut, University of Massachusetts – Amherst

The PGA Tour is the premier tournament circuit for touring golf professionals and it runs the PGA Tour as well as the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Latinoamérica and PGA Tour Canada. Officially it is a non-profit organization and is essentially owned and run by itself. However there is always a commissioner heading up the organization and that man is currently Jay Monahan. Here are some things you didn’t know about him.

