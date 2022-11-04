12 things to watch for this season by Pat Dooley

Very early on in his new job as the University of Florida head basketball coach, Todd Golden couldn’t figure it out.

Here he was, finally in the big chair at a Power 5 school with a pretty sweet Trophy case he would see at work every day and nobody seemed interested in talking basketball in the fall with the hoops season right around the corner.

As the story goes, it was explained to him that all the media focus is on the other sport in this drinking town with a football program (I bought that same t-shirt in Athens in 1995).

So, Golden thought outside the box and that’s not the last time you’ll see that. They opened practices to the media. It was unprecedented access which was much appreciated and generated more stories on hoops.

Hmm, making life better for the media. What a novel idea.

Golden is still getting his feet wet in Gainesville, but he is about to be knee-deep in his first season as the Gators’ head coach. It will be an interesting mix of transfers, holdovers and recruits to go to battle in the difficult SEC and the season begins Monday when Stony Brook comes to town.

A bonus Dooley’s Dozen this week gives you a look at 12 Things to know about this Gator basketball team.