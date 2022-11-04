12 things to watch for this season by Pat Dooley
Very early on in his new job as the University of Florida head basketball coach, Todd Golden couldn’t figure it out.
Here he was, finally in the big chair at a Power 5 school with a pretty sweet Trophy case he would see at work every day and nobody seemed interested in talking basketball in the fall with the hoops season right around the corner.
As the story goes, it was explained to him that all the media focus is on the other sport in this drinking town with a football program (I bought that same t-shirt in Athens in 1995).
So, Golden thought outside the box and that’s not the last time you’ll see that. They opened practices to the media. It was unprecedented access which was much appreciated and generated more stories on hoops.
Hmm, making life better for the media. What a novel idea.
Golden is still getting his feet wet in Gainesville, but he is about to be knee-deep in his first season as the Gators’ head coach. It will be an interesting mix of transfers, holdovers and recruits to go to battle in the difficult SEC and the season begins Monday when Stony Brook comes to town.
A bonus Dooley’s Dozen this week gives you a look at 12 Things to know about this Gator basketball team.
That’s the job of Golden and his support staff. Oh, they are going to use them. Golden refers to himself as the “ultimate KenPom guy.” (Ken Pomeroy publishes all kinds of statistical breakdowns). But you don’t need to worry about it. They are living it. You just want to see the ball go in the basket.
Golden is stressing smart shots, not some willy-nilly fast-paced throw-it-up as soon as you get over half-court offense. He Promises this Gator team will be better at three-point shooting because it will take better three-point shots. And to be honest, he has better shooters on this team.
After shooting the worst three-point percentage in school history last season, you know it will have to be better.
… and making the ensuing foul shots. They hope to make a living at the foul line. Last season, Florida ranked 334th in the nation in two-point attempts. That will change, especially with Colin Castleton coming back.
The only two Golden wants to avoid are the eight-foot Jumpers from the left side of the lane known as Area 31 because the analytics show players make 31% of those shots.
Florida has plenty of depth and a lot of weapons, but this offense will revolve around Castleton and point guard Kyle Lofton. Lofton missed some time in camp with a groin injury, but he averaged 38.1 minutes in 116 games at St. Bonaventure so you know he’s sturdy. There will be a lot of two-man games between these two stars.
We saw in the postseason the flash we had been waiting for with Reeves. He got off to a slow start in camp, but after a heart-to-heart meeting he took off. Golden talked last week about how much fun it is to see the progression of a player. And Reeves could be the next great Gator star.
I have seen where some people have referred to him as being ahead of schedule. And, to be honest, the coaching staff is a little surprised at how he has taken off so early in the process. Think of a young Keyontae Johnson in terms of hops and basketball IQ.
Golden was still working on combinations deep into camp because he said he had 11 guys fighting for playing time. Expect some different starting lineups (Castleton will always be in it unless he is injured) and sometimes it will simply depend on the match-ups the opponent presents.
As Golden said a couple of weeks ago, Florida didn’t have a point guard last year. I could have told him that. Florida finished 161st in turnovers per game despite a slow pace of play at times. Lofton will be the Captain of this ship, but Trey Bonham averaged four assists a game at VMI last season.
Not just from an NIT season. Florida needs to get better on the defensive boards and Golden has made it one of the two biggest priorities (improved 3-point shooting being the other).
“This is the best Offensive rebounding conference in the country. We have to close the gap,” they said. Florida was 12th in the SEC last year in defensive rebounding and the goal is to get three out of every four.
The guy has a knack. His Personality is not about breaking guys down but building them up so they play with an edge. He’s not one for technical either. “Technicals are free points,” they said.
Most sites have picked Florida seventh in the SEC. Some have picked the Gators as low as ninth. Florida received five points in the Coaches Poll. Mainly, it’s a bit of an unknown with a new Coach and a roster that is a mixed bag.
