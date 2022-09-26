12 Things to do at FC this week | News

Looking for something to do this week? Check out our list of things to do.

Monday

The Latinx Student Association is hosting its first meeting at 8 pm in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Tuesday

A Hispanic Heritage Month Scavenger Hunt and Conversation begins at 6pm in the Branig Room. In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month the CDI has partnered with the Modern Language Department to host the Scavenger Hunt with iconic Latinx persons, a conversation and a free fajita bar afterwards.

Wednesday

Student Congress is hosting the first Campus Chat of the semester at 6 pm in the Branigin Room. The topic of discussion will be focused on dining services.

Men’s soccer against Anderson University at 7 pm in Faught Stadium.

InterVarsity Large Group at 7 pm in Student Center room 245.

Thursday

Religious Life Dinner at 5:30 pm in the Chapel.

Friday

FC Pride Alliance meeting at 7 pm in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

The 73rd Annual Kickball Tournament at 7 pm in the field behind Elsey Hall. The event is hosted by Elsey Hall. East will be facing the West side and Fraternities against Sororities. A bracket will come out soon. There will be food and drinks available.

Saturday

The Women’s Soccer team will be facing Bluffton University at 1 pm in Faught Stadium.

The Volleyball team takes on Anderson University at 1 pm in Spurlock.

Men’s Soccer team faces off against Bluffton University at 3:30 pm in Faught Stadium.