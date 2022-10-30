12 Reasons Why Rich People Love to Play Golf

Golf can be a great game to play for fun as well as its challenges on the course. But while anyone can play, hitting the greens is particularly enjoyable if you’re looking for ways to boost your bank account.

Here are a few reasons why wealthy and successful people love to play golf.

1. It’s fun for all ages

There is no age limit to when you can start golf or when you have to retire from the sport. That makes it accessible to a diverse age range, meaning successful people can play a round with older clients or younger mentees.

It’s also a great sport to get kids involved with, allowing rich parents to spend time with their families outside of the office.

2. It gives you time to make deals

Golf isn’t rushed so it gives you time to let the round play out and talk to the other players in your group. This could be a great advantage if you’re playing with clients or customers while working on a deal on the course.

Golfing also offers an opportunity to get to know prospects outside of the office, which can work to your advantage on future business issues.

3. Clubhouses

Clubhouses can give you a chance to relax or enjoy a meal after your game. Or maybe you just want to go to the pro shop to pick out a new shirt or grab a new club.

You don’t need to be playing golf to sit in the clubhouse with your family for any number of events or invite friends over for a social night.

4. Memberships are exclusive

Exclusive memberships mean you can interact with other business people who can connect you with others to build your business.

It can also sift out potential members who may not have the cash to join, giving you a chance to rub elbows with clients who can afford to work with you.

5. It’s a chance to be outdoors

Boardrooms can get stuffy, and sometimes it’s a good thing to add some vitamin D to your daily life. So why not hit the links?

You may be surprised by what some fresh air and sunshine can do to boost your productivity and your spirit both professionally and personally.

6. You can learn about a person by how they play

If you’re wondering what makes a person tick, you may be able to find the answer on a golf course.

A player who gets easily frustrated or cheats regularly may not be someone you want to be associated with professionally or personally.

But someone who loses gracefully or cheers on other players is someone who could also be a good person off the course.

7. It helps you learn to focus

Golf can be a difficult sport, particularly when you step up to the tee and have to hit a small ball to a small hole far away.

Learning how to focus and concentrate on the course can help you later on when you’re working on a big project off the course.

8. It’s a good way to relax

Sometimes you just need a break from life. And while golf can be frustrating at times, it could also be a good way to relax as you work your way from tee to tee.

Taking the time to enjoy some moments outside and away from the office could be a great relaxation and reset before you walk back into a boardroom to get things done.

9. It’s not strenuous

Golf can be good exercise, particularly if you’re walking from tee to tee. But it’s not as strenuous as other sports like basketball, which could cause issues with joints and bones as you get older.

Because the sport’s success is based on a golfer’s finesse and not physicality, it’s easy to continue playing as you get older.

10. You don’t need much equipment

Golf equipment can get expensive, but there isn’t as much of it as with other sports.

You’ll need clubs and shoes, perhaps a golf ball or a hat. But it’s easy to pack your golf bag in the trunk of your car compared to sports like skiing or hockey.

And while a helmet is an important piece of sports equipment if you’re a biker in the summer or a skier in the winter, you don’t need to worry about one when you’re golfing.

11. It’s an individual sport

Successfully rich people can be competitive with others, which has helped them get to where they are now. And sure, you’ll likely compete against others when you play a round with friends or colleagues.

But golf isn’t a team sport, and sometimes the best competition to challenge ourselves is ourselves. That’s why it may be appealing to someone at the top of their industry or who finds success easily in the business world.

12. It’s easy to practice

Sure, it may be tough to get a tee time early on a Saturday morning, but it’s easy to hit some balls at the driving range to work off some steam, get away from the office for a while, or hang out with friends or business partners while hitting a bucket of balls.

Bottom line

There’s nothing stopping you from taking on your local golf course. Try out an affordable class or local public course to see if you like it to avoid throwing your money away.

You may be surprised to find out how golfing can change your financial outlook.

