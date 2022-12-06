12 Montgomery arts programs awarded Grants from Council on the Arts

150 groups and individuals dedicated to the arts in Alabama will receive a boost in funding this year from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

During its December Quarterly meeting last week in Montgomery, the council awarded $1,266,000 in grants throughout the state. It is more than $104,000 above what the council awarded during this grant cycle last year.

“We are steadfast in promoting arts organizations at the Forefront of creative thinking and innovation, as well as the traditional cultural arts that are an important part of our shared history,” Council on the Arts executive director Elliot Knight said in a statement.

Many of the groups receiving Grants have received support from the Council on the Arts before, and the purpose of the funding varies by organization. Some will use it to pay salaries for employees, some will host arts festivals and others will offer summer art camps for kids.

“The Council on the Arts is pleased to support educational groups, community organizations and arts institutions with these grants,” council chair Henry Panion III said in a statement. “Funds awarded through our granting process strengthen cultural expression and enhance Alabama’s creative economy.”

Here are the 12 organizations and programs based in Montgomery that received funding.

Alabama Dance Theatre

The Alabama Dance Theater received a $3,600 grant to put on its Community Day to Dance and Play in 2023. The regional ballet company and dance school has operated with the goals of training students ​and Educating audiences in central Alabama since its founding in 1986. For the past several years, ADT has Hosted a community day to welcome kids of varying ages and experience levels into their Studios at the Montgomery Cultural Arts Center.

