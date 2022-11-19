12 is the magic number for Caleb Love

UNC basketball standout Caleb Love could potentially make program history on Sunday afternoon as the Tar Heels host James Madison.

History could be made on Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill.

UNC basketball standout Caleb Love is approaching a milestone, as he’s just 12 points away from 1,000 in his Tar Heels career.

When he accomplishes the feat, Love will become the 80th player in program history to reach this milestone. With an NCAA-best 79 players already surpassing 1,000 career points, Love can make the Tar Heels the first program to have 80 different players score 1,000 or more points.

If you’re wondering who’s the last Tar Heel to accomplish this, you won’t have to look very far in the record books. Last season, Armando Bacot joined the 1,000 career point club in January, as Love hopes to join Bacot in this illustrious club before the weekend ends.

Once Love gets there, we may not have to wait long for the Tar Heels to extend their NCAA record. By the end of the 2022-2023 season, North Carolina should have 81 1,000 career point scorers, as junior guard RJ Davis is closing in on the mark as well.

Coming into Sunday’s action, Davis sits at 814 career points, just 186 points away from the milestone number. If Davis could continue his current scoring pace (14 points per game), it’s possible he could surpass 1,000 career points at some point at the beginning of the new year.

Through the Tar Heels’ first three games, Love is averaging 20.7 points, which leads the team. Even though he hasn’t got his three-point shot to fall much, the St. Louis, Missouri native has found plenty of ways to do damage from within the arc.

North Carolina has historically been better when Love scores the basketball. The program is 17-0 in games in which he scores 20 or more points, including picking up victories in each of their last two contests (Love scored 25 and 20 in those contests).

As you watch the UNC basketball program on Sunday, remember the magic number of 12, as Caleb Love could be on the verge of program history.

