#12 Hickory overcomes cold shooting to pull away from North Iredell
JMBpreps: FINAL Westover 74 Overhills 60 The Wolverines are in Sole possession of 2nd place in the hyper-competitive All Am… https://t.co/dX5G5yKevp
— Support 8:53 pm
JMBpreps: 6:27 TO GO 59-51, Westover leads in a battle for second place Outright
— Support 8:33 pm
JMBpreps: 42-36 as we get to the halfway point of the 3Q
— Support 8:18 pm
JMBpreps: 36-31, Overhills closing down that gap so hard to do once you’re down 16 at the jump
— Support 8:17 pm
JMBpreps: HALFTIME Westover up 34-23 on Overhills Jaguars had to get out of man-to-man. Westover was getting to the rim at will.
#HSOTscores
— Support 8:03 pm
JMBpreps: END 1Q Westover 20 Overhills 8 Was 18-2 to open. 1-3-1 Matchup zone wreaking havoc for the Wolverines. #HSOTscores.
— Support 7:45 pm
JMBpreps: Forgot about this connection until I got here
#4 on this poster of the NCHSAA 2005 4A runner-ups is a former teamm… https://t.co/dmAZFkGSCu
— Support 7:22 pm
HighSchoolOT: COACHES & SENIOR ATHLETES: send photos from tomorrow’s National Signing Day festivities to us at [email protected]… https://t.co/MlBcQldn7z
— Support 5:19 pm
KyleMortonHSOT: RT @Amar1Odom: January 31, 2022 I Tore my ACL…A year later, I’ve been fully cleared 9 months after surgery and have committed to go to coll…
— Support 4:47 pm
JMBpreps: RT @HighSchoolOT: It’s that time of year again!
@JMBpreps will be updating our NCHSAA playoff projections these next few weeks. Download…
— Support 3:12 pm
JMBpreps: The most common misconception about any formula — RPI or MaxPreps — is the idea a win = move up or stay the same. (ho… https://t.co/TVilN3woi3
— Tue 3:10 pm
HighSchoolOT: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Exchanged emails with Rep. Reece Pyrtle (R-Rockingham) about HB 38. More context added to this article. They decided to…
— Support 1:33 pm
