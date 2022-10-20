12 events to attend in the Houston area this weekend, Oct. 14-16

Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend’s guide!

October 2-4 p.m.: Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival

Friends of Conroe presents its annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival with a carnival, food for sale and exhibitors. There will also be live music and a Mr. and Mrs. Catfish pageant. 6 pm-midnight (Sept. 14), 11 am-midnight. (Sept. 15), noon-6 pm (Sept. 16). $15 (admission). 105 Davis St., Conroe. www.friendsofconroe.com

October 14-29: The Haunting of Bear Branch Park

The Haunting of Bear Branch Park Returns on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October for families to enjoy. This year’s event features mazes, twists and tunnels along with a Panic room. Fast passes became available Sept. 12. 8pm $9-$20. Bear Branch Park, 5200 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 281-210-3950. www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov

October 14-31: National Museum of Funeral History Haunted house

The National Museum of Funeral History is hosting its annual haunted house, which will feature spooky rooms for visitors to traverse. Recommended for children age 7 and older, parents can take a look at the haunted house for free before letting their children walk through. Tickets are half price if purchased with a museum ticket. Noon-5 pm (Sun.), 10 am-4 pm (Mon.-Fri.), 10 am-5 pm (Sat.). $3 (ages 7-11), $5 (age 12 and older). National Museum of Funeral History, 415 Barren Springs Drive, Houston. 281-876-3063. www.nmfh.org

October 14-Nov. 6: P-6 Farms fall events

P-6 Farms is hosting its annual fall events. Attendees can take pictures in a flower patch, enjoy a corn maze, pet farm animals, enjoy rides and play tetherball. Tickets must be ordered online in advance. 10 am-7 pm $17.95 (admission). 9963 Pooles Road, Montgomery. www.p-6farms.com/pumpkin-patch-corn-maze

October 14-Nov. 4: “The Evolution of Beauty” exhibit

Cypress Resident and artist Cassandra Bohne-Linnard creates art through painting and commemorating the lives of rare butterflies. Bohne’s exhibition “The Evolution of Beauty” will feature butterfly wall clocks and paintings. 6-9 pm Free. 1305 Sterrett St., Houston. 713-498-3015. www.bisonggallery.com

October 14-Nov. 27: Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is returning for its 48th season with themed weekends of entertainers, more than 400 shops and theatrical performances. 9 am-4 pm Ticket prices start at $18; free (age 5 and younger). Children age 12 and younger receive free admission on Sundays. 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission. 800-458-3435. www.texrenfest.com

October 14: Party for A Purpose: Boards and Brews

Party for A Purpose: Boards and Brews will include live music, food trucks, raffle items, charcuterie boards, ax throwing, cornhole and more. All of the net proceeds support the Lake Houston Family YMCA efforts with essential programs. 6-11 pm Free (admission). Megaton Brewery, 808 Russell Palmer Road, Kingwood. 281-360-2500. https://ymcahouston.org/locations/lake-houston-family-ymca

October 15: The Woodlands Garden Club fall plant and craft sale

The Woodlands Garden Club will hold its fall plant and craft sale at The Woodlands Farmers Market. Members will sell items from their own gardens, and payments will be accepted by cash or check. Garden club members will be on hand to answer questions. Proceeds go to the club’s education programs and community projects. 9 am-noon. Free (admission). 7 Switchbud Place, The Woodlands. www.thewoodlandsgardenclub.org

October 15: Gingerbread Market

This year’s Gingerbread Market is the biggest yet with 45 artisans, crafters, small businesses and entrepreneurs. Some are regulars year after year, and some are new. Clementine Coffee & Cream as well as popular food truck Foreign Policy will be on-site with a full menu of brunch favorites, and Frankly Organic Vodka will provide shoppers age 21 and older who bring a nonperishable item for the Second Mile Mission with a complimentary brunch beverage. 10 am-4 pm Admission is one canned good. Sawmill Lake Club, 10323 Mt. Logan, Missouri City. 281-778-7777. www.siennatx.com

October 15: Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Community fall festival

Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Community will be hosting its annual fall festival featuring games and activities, craft booths, a raffle, a silent auction, refreshments and a bake sale. Raffle tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit the church’s parish. 11 am-6 pm Free (admission). Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Community, 18511 Klein Church Road, Spring. 281-376-6831. www.cgsccdogh.org

October 15: Annual community safety Expo

The annual community safety Expo is part of National Night Out in The Woodlands, and it will consist of entertainment and public safety demonstrations from law enforcement and firefighters. Entergy representatives will also show the dangers of contact with power lines. The event allows residents to meet and thank public safety agencies, and it is open to all ages. Noon. Free. Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-210-3833. www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov

October 16: Howl-o-Ween Festival

Operation Pets Alive is hosting the annual Howl-o-Ween Festival to raise money for Operation Pets Alive and Friends of Faye. Entertainment and activities will include market vendors and food trucks, and dozens of pets will be available for adoption. 10 am-2 pm Free (admission). Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. www.operationpetsalive.org