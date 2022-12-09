12 difference makers in the CT high school football Finals

Well. 1 Ansonia’s Machi Ingram

Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut

Year: Junior

Position: WR/RB/DB

Statistics: The junior playmaker has done a little bit of everything for the Chargers, whether it is catching big passes, breaking big runs when spelling David Cassetti or coming up with big game-changing plays on defense. Simply, Ingram does it all for his team.

What he can do to help his team win: When Cassetti exits the game, it doesn’t make it easier on the opposing defense, because Ingram is just as dangerous with the ball in his hands. He has been playing through injuries during the second half of the season, but he has pushed through and come through with big plays. He had a long run in the quarterfinals to set up the Chargers first touchdown and opened up the scoring in the semifinals with a 77-yard touchdown run.

Well. 2 Bloomfield’s Darrien Foster

Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media

Year: Junior

Position: QB

Statistics: Foster has taken his game to the next level this season, throwing for 29 touchdowns to go along with 2,544 yards, improving on 1,602 yards and 22 touchdowns last year.

What he can do to help his team win: Use experience to your advantage. Foster started in the Class S final a year ago and didn’t have the game he wanted. He was picked off twice, threw for just 109 yards and ran in the lone touchdown in a 21-6 loss. Foster was on the field watching Cromwell/Portland celebrate a year ago and you know he has been thinking about rewriting history if he got the chance. He has that chance now. In the postseason he has thrown for 649 yards and nine touchdowns.