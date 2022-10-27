12 days out: Auburn 2022-23 Basketball Countdown

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn basketball team has just one “super senior” on its roster as it prepares to take on a schedule that includes matchups against four opponents that have highly-regarded “super seniors.”

Zep Jasperwho came to Auburn as a transfer last season, is taking advantage of the NCAA rule that doesn’t count the 2020-21 academic year, allowing him to play an extra season with Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers as a “super senior.”

Jasper was a member of the College of Charleston team for the 2017-18 season when his Cougars played and lost to Auburn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in a game played at San Diego. Jasper redshirted that year and was on the Scout team preparing his team to face the Tigers.

He started 14 times the following season and became a regular in the starting lineup as a redshirt sophomore and junior before transferring to Auburn.

In his final season with the Cougars he averaged 15.6 points. In his first season with the Tigers, Jasper started 32 times and missed AU’s other two games due to illness. He averaged 5.1 points per contest and led the Nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.72-1. The guard played in 14 games last season without a turnover and finished averaging only one turnover per every 29.4 minutes of playing time.

“Zep is one of the best defensive guards in the country,” Pearl said of the 6-1, 190 graduate student. “He is obviously a very efficient player with a great assist-to-turnover ratio.”

Jasper played a role in Auburn winning the SEC regular season title and said he is enjoying the opportunity to test himself in one of college basketball’s top leagues. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be at Auburn and play Auburn basketball,” he said.

“I love the game. I don’t know if I will have kids or not, but if I do I can tell them back in my day when I was at Auburn, I was on the No. 1 team in the country and we went on a 19-game winning streak. I never thought in my life I would be on the No. 1 team in the nation. To have my family be able to see me be a part of that is a blessing, a dream come true.”

Jasper and his 2022-23 teammates are scheduled to face the No. 1 ranked “super senior” in college hoops, according to a listing by Andy Katz at NCAA.com. The Tigers will take on Memphis in a game scheduled for Dec. 10th in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Memphis features Kendrick Davisa 6-0, 177 guard, who will likely be defended by Jasper in that matchup. A transfer from SMU, Davis was the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season when he led the league in scoring at 19.4 points per game. He also averaged 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Katz’s ranking of top “super seniors” puts 6-9, 205 guard Drew Peterson of Southern Cal at No. 4. Auburn will play the Trojans on Dec. 18th in Los Angeles. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds last season as a transfer from Rice. Peterson made 41.2 percent of his Threes and led the Trojans in assists while earning All-Pac 12 honors.

The Tigers will open their SEC schedule at home on Dec. 28th vs. Florida, which features a 6-3, 188 guard Kyle Lofton, who is No. 7 on the “super seniors” list. He started 116 games at St. Bonaventure where he scored 1,613 points and dished out 604 assists.

Also in league play the Tigers will travel to LSU on January 18th to play a team that includes newcomer KJ Williamsa 6-10, 250 transfer from Murray State where he averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds while being named the OVC Player of the Year.

Jasper and the Tigers will play an exhibition game in one week when UAH visits Neville Arena. The regular season opener is set for Nov. 7th vs. George Mason University.

Quoting the Tigers: “School is going very well for me,” Jasper said. “I am studying kinesiology. I am trying to get into sports type of stuff and I want to be around sports my whole life.”

Numbers of Note: The Tigers will enter their opener vs. George Mason ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, up seven spots from their preseason ranking last season. Auburn has opened its schedule in the AP poll eight times in program history with four coming with Pearl as head coach.

Numbers of Note, Part 2: Pearl has 131 wins as an SEC head coach, which ranks 13th in league history. With two more SEC wins he would pass former Alabama Coach Wimp Sanderson to move into 13th place. With eight more wins they would pass Kevin Stallingswho coached at Vanderbilt.

Numbers of Note, Part 3: Jasper put together a streak of eight consecutive SEC games without a turnover.

Did You Know? The individual Auburn record that has stood for the longest is held by Rex Frederick, who pulled in 27 rebounds in a single game. That happened on Dec. 19, 1957 at Dallas, Tex., vs. SMU. Frederick, who is retired and living in Auburn, also holds the oldest career record in program history averaging 14.3 rebounds per outing from 1956-59.

Last Shot: The Tigers will head into their 2022-23 schedule with a 40-game winning streak vs. non-conference opponents in contests played at Auburn/Neville Arena.

