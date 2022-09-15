12 Artists Announced for Largest-Ever No Vacancy, Miami Beach

The City of Miami Beach, in Collaboration with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), is pleased to announce the 2022 edition of No Vacancy, Miami Beach. No Vacancy is a juried art competition that supports and celebrates mainly local artists, provokes critical discourse, and encourages the public to experience Miami Beach’s famous hotels as temporary art destinations in their own right. This year will be the largest to date, with an expanded program presenting 12 artists creating site-specific works at 12 iconic Miami Beach hotels. The installations will open Thursday, November 17 and be available to view through December 8, 2022.

Each selected artist or collective received a stipend of $10,000 to realize their project at each hotel location. Artists were drawn from a call for submissions issued by the city and selected by representatives from the City of Miami Beach Art in Public Places Committee, Cultural Arts Council (CAC) and MBVCA.

“I invite everyone to experience Miami Beach’s renowned hotels as destination art spaces,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “What a Spectacular opportunity for this diverse group of local artists to unleash their creativity and talent.”

For the third edition of No Vacancy, $35,000 in prizes will be awarded to two selected participants, featuring a $10,000 Public Prize by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and a $25,000 Juried Prize awarded by a jury of local art professionals. This edition will be the largest to date, with 12 participating hotels and increased prize money.

The Winner of the Juried Prize and the Winner of the Public Prize will be announced on December 8, 2022. The public is encouraged to cast their vote beginning on November 17 at mbartsandculture.org.

Participating Artists and Collectives

Bas Fisher Invitational (BFI) presents Esben Weile Kjær, Copenhagen

Maritza Caneca, Miami, FL

Beatriz Chachamovits, Miami, FL

Brookhart Jonquil, Miami, FL

Justin Long, Miami, FL

Claudio Marcotulli, Miami, FL

Jessy Nite, Miami, FL

Charo Oquet, Miami, FL

Sri Prabha, Hollywood, FL

Magnus Sodamin, Miami, FL

Michelle Weinberg, Miami, FL

Antonia Wright and Ruben Millares, Miami, FL

Participating Miami Beach Hotels

Avalon Hotel, 700 Ocean Drive

Betsy Hotel, South Beach, 1400 Ocean Drive

Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club, 3925 Collins Avenue

Catalina Hotel and Beach Club, 1732 Collins Avenue

Esme Miami Beach, 1438 Washington Avenue

Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Avenue

The Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Avenue

Hotel Croydon, 3720 Collins Avenue

The International Inn on the Bay, 2301 Normandy Drive

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Avenue

Riviera Suites South Beach, 318 20 Street

Royal Palm South Beach, 1545 Collins Avenue

Funding for this project is provided by the City of Miami Beach Cultural Arts Council, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. For additional information, please visit mbartsandculture.org.

About the Miami Beach Cultural Arts Council

The Cultural Arts Council (CAC) is an eleven-member council created in 1997 for the purpose of developing, coordinating and promoting the performing and visual arts in the City of Miami Beach. The CAC serves as arts advocates before governmental bodies, coordinates collective marketing initiatives for the local arts community and funds not-for-profit arts organizations. Since the program’s inception, the CAC has awarded approximately $18 million in cultural arts grants, supporting thousands of performances, exhibits, and other cultural activities in Miami Beach.

About the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

The MBVCA is a seven-member authority, appointed by the City of Miami Beach Commission, with the goal of encouraging, developing and promoting the image of Miami Beach locally, nationally and internationally as an outstanding tourist destination. To this end, the MBVCA strategically focuses its funding investments in a balanced manner, fostering outstanding existing programs, stimulating new activities, and encouraging partnerships. The MBVCA is committed to a careful, long-term plan for the allocation of resources to help Miami Beach thrive as a destination with something for everyone.

