11 ways to suck less at golf — without changing your golf swing | Instruction

Here’s a great way to keep your expectations in check on the tee. Using your handicap, bump up the par on every hole where you get a stroke. So if you’re an 18-handicapper, all the par 5s become 6s, all the 4s become 5s, and so on. If you think that way, you’ll approach taking shots as just the first step in a process. Now you’ve got three shots to reach that 420-yard hole, and you can make a smarter choice off the tee and play to a spot away from trouble (above). Then all you have to do is make one or two “real” pars, and you’re playing better than your handicap. The key is to change the pars before you tee off because you’ll step up and think, ALRIGHT, here’s where I want Thu go first, instead of I gotta Crush this driver.