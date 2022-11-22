11 Spiders Named All-CAA Football
Richmond, Va.— The University of Richmond football team boasts 11 players named to this year’s All-CAA Football teams.
In total, five were named to the first team, two to the second and four to the third.
First Team
Reece Udinski – Graduate – Quarterback – North Wales, Pa.
Udinski has led Richmond to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA, picking up an average of 461.7 yards per game. He leads the CAA in completions (329), attempts (445), completion percentage (.739), completions per game (29.91), passing yards (3,152) and average passing yards per game (286.5). He has thrown 24 touchdown passes and has run in four on his own so far this season. Udinski has helped the Spiders to first in passing yards per game in the CAA with an average of 290.0.
Jakob Herres – Graduate – Wide Receiver – Easton, Pa.
Herres ranks second in the CAA in receptions (65), third in yards (850), third in receptions per game (5.9) and fifth in average reception yards per game (77.3). He has caught five touchdowns this season. He has had at least one reception in all 11 games this season.
Ryan Coll – Redshirt Junior – Offensive Line – Gainesville, Va.
Coll is part of an Offensive line that has led the Spiders to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA at 421.4 yards per game. He has protected Udinski all season and has helped the Spiders rank fourth in the CAA in average scoring with 30.5 points per game. Coll has started each game this season.
Marlem Louis – Redshirt Junior – Defensive Line – Venice, Fla.
Louis ranks fifth in the CAA with 6.5 sacks and ranks sixth in average tackles for loss per game with 1.11. So far this season, he’s got 26 total tackles including 10.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.
Tristan Wheeler – Redshirt Junior – Linebacker – Bethlehem, Pa.
Wheeler has 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss (-24 yards), two sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. He recorded a career-high 19 tackles to open the season at Virginia. His total tackles this season and tackles per game (8.8) rank fourth in the CAA. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.
Second Team
Joe More – Redshirt Senior – Offensive Line – Franklin, Tenn.
Like Coll, More is part of an Offensive line that has led the Spiders to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA at 421.4 yards per game. He has protected Udinski all season and has helped the Spiders rank fourth in the CAA in average scoring with 30.5 points per game. More leads the Spiders in games played with 40 including 36 starts.
Aaron Banks – Redshirt Senior – Cornerback – Stephens City, Va.
Banks is second in the CAA in passes defended with five pass breakups and four interceptions. He is tied for second in defensive touchdowns in the CAA with his pick-six against Saint Francis. He has totaled 42 tackles and has led Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.
Third Team
Leroy Henley – Graduate – Wide Receiver – Pompano Beach, Fla.
Henley ranks third in the CAA with 62 receptions and is seventh in reception yards with 711. His eight touchdowns are tied for third and his 5.6 receptions per game rank fourth. He has had at least two receptions in all 11 games this season.
Ray Eldridge – Redshirt Senior – Defensive Line – McDonald, Pa.
Eldridge has 29 tackles on the season including 8.5 for loss (-32). He has 4.5 sacks (-25), two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup so far this season. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.
Jeremiah Grant – Redshirt Sophomore – Defensive Line – South Orange, NJ
Grant ranks seventh in the CAA with 11.0 tackles for loss and ninth in fumbles recovered with two for nine yards. He’s racked up 42 tackles so far this season and has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.
Philip O’Connor – Redshirt Senior – Linebacker – Philadelphia, Pa.
O’Connor is fifth in the CAA in sacks with 3.5. He Ranks 11th in the CAA in total tackles with 80 including 6.5 (-24) for loss and Ranks 13th in tackles per game with 7.3. He has forced a fumble, recovered two and has three pass breakups and quarterback hurries so far this season. He has led Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.
First Team
QB – Reece UdinskiRichmond
RB—Jaden Shirden, Monmouth
RB—Bronson Yoder, William & Mary
FB—Owen Wright, Monmouth
WR—Jadakis Bonds, Hampton
WR – Jaaron Hayek, Villanova
WR – Jakob HerresRichmond
TE – Thomas Greaney, UAlbany
OL – Ryan CollRichmond
OL – AJ Cornelius, Rhode Island
OL – Nick Correia, Rhode Island
OL – Charles Grant, William & Mary
OL – Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary
DL – Marlem LouisRichmond
DL—Nate Lynn, William & Mary
DL—Dylan Ruiz, New Hampshire
DL—Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
LB—Johnny Buchanan, Delaware
LB—Marcus Hillman, Elon
LB—John Pius, William & Mary
LB – Tristan WheelerRichmond
CB—Jordan Jones, Rhode Island
CB – Ryan Poole, William & Mary
S—Noah Plack, Delaware
S—Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware
PK—Skyler Davis, Elon
P—Ryan Kost, Monmouth
KR—D’Ago Hunter, Towson
PR – Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
SPEC – Caylin Newton, William & Mary
Second Team
QB—Nolan Henderson, Delaware
RB—Marques DeShields, Rhode Island
RB – Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
FB – Donavyn Lester, William & Mary
WR—Ed Lee, Rhode Island
WR—Dymere Miller, Monmouth
WR—Jackson Parham, Elon
TE – Lachlan Pitts, William & Mary
OL—Michael Corbi, Villanova
OL – Patrick Flynn, New Hampshire
OL – Mike Gerace, Maine
OL – Joe MoreRichmond
OL—Mike Purcell, Elon
DL—Carl Fowler, William & Mary
DL—Jesus Gibbs, Towson
DL—Artis Hemmingway, Delaware
DL—KeShaun Moore, Hampton
LB—Jake Fire, Rhode Island
LB—Isaiah Jones, William & Mary
LB – Adrian Otero, Maine
LB – Qwahsin Townsel, Hampton
CB—Justis Henley, Delaware
CB – Jalen Jones, William & Mary
S – Aaron BanksRichmond
S—Omar Rogers, Elon
PK – Ethan Chang, William & Mary
P—Riley Williams, Towson
KR – Dez Boykin, Villanova
PR—D’Ago Hunter, Towson
SPEC—AJ Mistler, UAlbany
Third Team
QB—Reese Poffenbarger, UAlbany
RB—Jalen Hampton, Elon
RB—Todd Sibley, UAlbany
FB – Zavier Scott, Maine
WR – Leroy HenleyRichmond
WR—Thyrick Pitts, Delaware
WR—Jourdan Townsend, Delaware
TE – Shawn Bowman, Maine
OL – Greg Anderson, Monmouth
OL – Fintan Brose, Delaware
OL – Justin Szuba, Monmouth
OL – Lorenzo Thompson, Rhode Island
OL—Jabril Williams, Elon
DL – Ray EldridgeRichmond
DL – Jeremiah GrantRichmond
DL—Anton Juncaj, UAlbany
DL—Chase McGowan, Delaware
LB—Carthell Flowers-Lloyd, Stony Brook
LB—Dylan Kelly, UAlbany
LB—Phil O’Connor, Richmond
LB—Evan Stewart, Rhode Island
CB—TreVon Jones, Elon
CB—Mike Reid, Monmouth
S—Pop Bush, New Hampshire
S—Ali Shockley, Hampton
PK – Matthew Mercurio, Villanova
P—Jeff Yurk, Elon
KR – Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
PR – Ed Lee, Rhode Island
SPEC—Chandler Brayboy, Elon