11 Spiders Named All-CAA Football

Richmond, Va.— The University of Richmond football team boasts 11 players named to this year’s All-CAA Football teams.

In total, five were named to the first team, two to the second and four to the third.

First Team

Reece Udinski – Graduate – Quarterback – North Wales, Pa.

Udinski has led Richmond to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA, picking up an average of 461.7 yards per game. He leads the CAA in completions (329), attempts (445), completion percentage (.739), completions per game (29.91), passing yards (3,152) and average passing yards per game (286.5). He has thrown 24 touchdown passes and has run in four on his own so far this season. Udinski has helped the Spiders to first in passing yards per game in the CAA with an average of 290.0.

Jakob Herres – Graduate – Wide Receiver – Easton, Pa.

Herres ranks second in the CAA in receptions (65), third in yards (850), third in receptions per game (5.9) and fifth in average reception yards per game (77.3). He has caught five touchdowns this season. He has had at least one reception in all 11 games this season.

Ryan Coll – Redshirt Junior – Offensive Line – Gainesville, Va.

Coll is part of an Offensive line that has led the Spiders to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA at 421.4 yards per game. He has protected Udinski all season and has helped the Spiders rank fourth in the CAA in average scoring with 30.5 points per game. Coll has started each game this season.

Marlem Louis – Redshirt Junior – Defensive Line – Venice, Fla.

Louis ranks fifth in the CAA with 6.5 sacks and ranks sixth in average tackles for loss per game with 1.11. So far this season, he’s got 26 total tackles including 10.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.

Tristan Wheeler – Redshirt Junior – Linebacker – Bethlehem, Pa.

Wheeler has 97 tackles, nine tackles for loss (-24 yards), two sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. He recorded a career-high 19 tackles to open the season at Virginia. His total tackles this season and tackles per game (8.8) rank fourth in the CAA. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.

Second Team

Joe More – Redshirt Senior – Offensive Line – Franklin, Tenn.

Like Coll, More is part of an Offensive line that has led the Spiders to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA at 421.4 yards per game. He has protected Udinski all season and has helped the Spiders rank fourth in the CAA in average scoring with 30.5 points per game. More leads the Spiders in games played with 40 including 36 starts.

Aaron Banks – Redshirt Senior – Cornerback – Stephens City, Va.

Banks is second in the CAA in passes defended with five pass breakups and four interceptions. He is tied for second in defensive touchdowns in the CAA with his pick-six against Saint Francis. He has totaled 42 tackles and has led Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.

Third Team

Leroy Henley – Graduate – Wide Receiver – Pompano Beach, Fla.

Henley ranks third in the CAA with 62 receptions and is seventh in reception yards with 711. His eight touchdowns are tied for third and his 5.6 receptions per game rank fourth. He has had at least two receptions in all 11 games this season.

Ray Eldridge – Redshirt Senior – Defensive Line – McDonald, Pa.

Eldridge has 29 tackles on the season including 8.5 for loss (-32). He has 4.5 sacks (-25), two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup so far this season. He has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.

Jeremiah Grant – Redshirt Sophomore – Defensive Line – South Orange, NJ

Grant ranks seventh in the CAA with 11.0 tackles for loss and ninth in fumbles recovered with two for nine yards. He’s racked up 42 tackles so far this season and has helped lead Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.

Philip O’Connor – Redshirt Senior – Linebacker – Philadelphia, Pa.

O’Connor is fifth in the CAA in sacks with 3.5. He Ranks 11th in the CAA in total tackles with 80 including 6.5 (-24) for loss and Ranks 13th in tackles per game with 7.3. He has forced a fumble, recovered two and has three pass breakups and quarterback hurries so far this season. He has led Richmond to the third-best defense in the CAA, allowing just 29 touchdowns on the season while holding opponents to 330.5 yards per game.

First Team

QB – Reece Udinski Richmond

RB—Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

RB—Bronson Yoder, William & Mary

FB—Owen Wright, Monmouth

WR—Jadakis Bonds, Hampton

WR – Jaaron Hayek, Villanova

WR – Jakob Herres Richmond

TE – Thomas Greaney, UAlbany

OL – Ryan Coll Richmond

OL – AJ Cornelius, Rhode Island

OL – Nick Correia, Rhode Island

OL – Charles Grant, William & Mary

OL – Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

DL – Marlem Louis Richmond

DL—Nate Lynn, William & Mary

DL—Dylan Ruiz, New Hampshire

DL—Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

LB—Johnny Buchanan, Delaware

LB—Marcus Hillman, Elon

LB—John Pius, William & Mary

LB – Tristan Wheeler Richmond

CB—Jordan Jones, Rhode Island

CB – Ryan Poole, William & Mary

S—Noah Plack, Delaware

S—Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware

PK—Skyler Davis, Elon

P—Ryan Kost, Monmouth

KR—D’Ago Hunter, Towson

PR – Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

SPEC – Caylin Newton, William & Mary

Second Team

QB—Nolan Henderson, Delaware

RB—Marques DeShields, Rhode Island

RB – Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

FB – Donavyn Lester, William & Mary

WR—Ed Lee, Rhode Island

WR—Dymere Miller, Monmouth

WR—Jackson Parham, Elon

TE – Lachlan Pitts, William & Mary

OL—Michael Corbi, Villanova

OL – Patrick Flynn, New Hampshire

OL – Mike Gerace, Maine

OL – Joe More Richmond

OL—Mike Purcell, Elon

DL—Carl Fowler, William & Mary

DL—Jesus Gibbs, Towson

DL—Artis Hemmingway, Delaware

DL—KeShaun Moore, Hampton

LB—Jake Fire, Rhode Island

LB—Isaiah Jones, William & Mary

LB – Adrian Otero, Maine

LB – Qwahsin Townsel, Hampton

CB—Justis Henley, Delaware

CB – Jalen Jones, William & Mary

S – Aaron Banks Richmond

S—Omar Rogers, Elon

PK – Ethan Chang, William & Mary

P—Riley Williams, Towson

KR – Dez Boykin, Villanova

PR—D’Ago Hunter, Towson

SPEC—AJ Mistler, UAlbany

Third Team