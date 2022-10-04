11 Greater Lansing teams in latest state poll

Just two unbeaten high school football teams remain in Greater Lansing with three weeks left in the regular season.

And those two teams continue to have a big presence in the latest Associated Press state rankings.

After a week that saw several ranked teams lose in Division 3, CAAC Red Champion Mason has risen three spots to No. 2 in the division. CMAC leader Fowler, the area’s other unbeaten, is No. 3 in Division 8. Mason and Fowler are among 11 teams from Greater Lansing in the latest state rankings.

The biggest area presence in the rankings comes in Division 5 where four teams are listed. Portland, which is coming off a key CAAC white win over Charlotte, is tied for No. 6 with Corunna. Williamston is tied for No. 9 in the poll, while Olivet continues to receive votes.

