11 Greater Lansing teams in latest state poll
Just two unbeaten high school football teams remain in Greater Lansing with three weeks left in the regular season.
And those two teams continue to have a big presence in the latest Associated Press state rankings.
After a week that saw several ranked teams lose in Division 3, CAAC Red Champion Mason has risen three spots to No. 2 in the division. CMAC leader Fowler, the area’s other unbeaten, is No. 3 in Division 8. Mason and Fowler are among 11 teams from Greater Lansing in the latest state rankings.
The biggest area presence in the rankings comes in Division 5 where four teams are listed. Portland, which is coming off a key CAAC white win over Charlotte, is tied for No. 6 with Corunna. Williamston is tied for No. 9 in the poll, while Olivet continues to receive votes.
CAAC Blue leader East Lansing is No. 7 in Division 2, while Charlotte fell out of the top 10 and is receiving votes in Division 4.
Ithaca, which won by forfeit last week, is No. 5 in Division 7, while Pewamo-Westphalia dropped out of the top 10 and is receiving votes.
Morrice, which suffered its first loss of the season in a Matchup of ranked teams, is No. 4 in 8-player Division 2.
State poll
By The Associated Press
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Belleville (5) (6-0) 50
2. Caledonia (6-0) 42
3. Rockford (6-0) 40
4. Macomb Dakota (6-0) 38
5. Rochester Adams (5-1) 25
6. West Bloomfield (5-1) 23
7. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1) 19
8, Lapeer (6-0) 13
T-9. Brighton (6-0) 11(road) Saline (6-0) 11
Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Dexter (4) (6-0) 49
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (5-1) 46
3. Mona Shores of Muskegon (5-1) 36
(road) Livonia Franklin (6-0) 36
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-0) 33
6. South Lyon (5-1) 24
7. East Lansing (5-1) 17
8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (5-1) 12
9. Midland (5-1) 10
10. Birmingham Seaholm (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Detroit King (5) (4-1) 50
2. Mason (6-0) 42
3. Muskegon (4-2) 38
4. River Rouge (4-1) 35
5. Mount Pleasant (5-1) 28
6. St. Joseph (5-1) 24
7. Walled Lake Western (5-1) 21(road) Zeeland West (5-1) 21
9. Pointe North (6-0) 9
10. Linden (5-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50
2. Whitehall (6-0) 45
3. Riverview (6-0) 40
4. Redford Union (6-0) 34
5. Chelsea (5-1) 27
6. Freeland (5-1) 21
7. North Branch (6-0) 16
8. Edwardsburg (5-1) 15
9. Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 10
10.Goodrich (5-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Charlotte 5. GR Forest Hills Eastern 2. Ludington 2.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Frankenmuth (3) (6-0) 48
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (5-1) 46
3. Detroit Country Day (4-1) 38
4. Belding (6-0) 31(road) Gladwin (6-0) 31
6. Corunna (5-1) 23(road) Portland (5-1) 23
8. Muskegon Oakridge (5-1) 12
9. Marine City (5-1) 7(road) Williamston (5-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Olivet 2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2. Berrien Springs 2. Howard City Tri-County 2. Armada 1.
Division 6
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (6-0) 50
2. Clinton (6-0) 44
3. Standish-Sterling (6-0) 39
4. Negaunee (6-0) 34
5. Durand (6-0) 29
6. Boyne City (6-0) 19
7. Kent City (6-0) 15
8. Gladstone (5-1) 14(road) Millington (5-1) 14
9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5-1) 6(road) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-0) 6
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 3. Constantine 2.
Division 7
School Record Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (5) (6-0) 50
2. Hudson (6-0) 44
3. New Lothrop (6-0) 40
4. Detroit Central (6-0) 35
5. Ithaca (5-1) 28
6. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (6-0) 27
7. Napoleon (6-0) 21
8. Charlevoix (5-1) 10
9. Ravenna (5-1) 6
10. Erie-Mason (5-1) 3(road) Jackson Lumen Christi (3-3) 3
Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 2. North Muskegon 2. Union City 2. Pewamo-Westphalia 1. Lawton 1.
Division 8
School Record Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5) (6-0) 50
2. Beal City (6-0) 43
3. Fowler (6-0) 39
4. Ubly (6-0) 35
5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-0) 33
6. Iron Mountain (5-1) 24
7. Evart (5-1) 17
8. Centerville (5-1) 16
9. Frankfort (5-1) 12
10. Reading (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: none.
Division 1 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (6-0) 48
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-1) 42(road) Merrill (1) (6-0) 42
4. Munising (6-0) 32
5. Martin (5-1) 28
6. Bridgman (6-0) 27
7. Norway (6-0) 21
8. Lincoln-Alcona (6-0) 11
9. Kingston (6-0) 8
10. Rogers City (6-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Newberry 3. Farwell 3. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 2. Breckenridge 1.
Division 2 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (6-0) 50
2. Colon (6-0) 45
3. Marion (6-0) 38
4. Climax-Scotts (5-1) 25(tie) Morrice (5-1) 25
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-1) 24
7. Peck (5-1) 21
8. Posen (5-1) 16 (road) Au Gres-Sims (5-1) 16
9. Cedarville (5-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Mendon 5. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Gaylord St. Mary 1.