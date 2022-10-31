11 area teams qualify for the MIAA girls volleyball tournament

LOWELL – The MIAA released the volleyball pairings on Monday. and, between the five

divisions, there are 11 area teams which will compete for a state championship crown.

The preliminary round games will be held Wednesday and the first-round games will be held either Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Starting in Division 1, No. 32 Lowell (5-13) will host No. 33 Springfield Central (14-6) in a preliminary round game. The Winner will then travel to face No. 1 Newton North. The other two local teams are playing first-round games, with No. 22 seed Chelmsford (11-8) traveling to face a familiar foe in No. 11 Haverhill (13-4) and No. 26 Westford (8-12) traveling to meet No. 7 seed Attleboro (16-2).

Billerica is the Lone team in Division 2. The Indians (14-6) are the No. 11 seed and will host No. 22 Plymouth South (10-8).

In Division 3, there are four teams, including No. 2 Tewksbury (16-4), which last year advanced to the final four before losing to Old Rochester. The Redmen will get the winner of a preliminary game between No. 31 Swampscott (7-11) and No. 34 Monty Tech (10-9).

Well. 29 North Middlesex will also play in a preliminary home game against No. 36 Burncoat (10-8), with the Winner traveling to face No. 4 Norton (17-3). Two other first-round games are No. 16 Groton-Dunstable (14-6) playing host to No. 17 Essex Tech (13-7) and No. 19 Greater Lowell (12-6) traveling to face No. 14 Foxboro (7-13).

Over in Division 4, No. 17 Lowell Catholic (11-7) will take a trip to face No. 16 Advanced Math and Science (14-6) and No. 18 Shawsheen (12-5) will also take a trip to face No. 15 Rockland (15-3). Both are first-round games.

Finally in, Division 5, No. 18 Innovation Academy (15-4) will travel to take on No. 15 Southwick Regional (15-5).