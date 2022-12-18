10th edition of Literature Festival from Dec 21 « Khabarhub

10th edition of Literature Festival from Dec 21

Organizers informing about the Festival in Pokhara.

KATHMANDU: The 10th edition of Nepal Literature Festival is to be held at Lakeside Barahighat from December 21 to 26.

The Bookworm Foundation is hosting the under the theme ‘a decade of word power festival’.

Notable literary figures to attend this year’s literal festival are Booker Prize Winner for 2022 Sri Lankan Writer Sehan Karunatilka, Writer and journalist Akshay Mukul, associate Professor Suketu Mehta, Writer and film producer Sawa Karim Khan, Writer Shreyana Bhattacharya, according to Coordinator of the festival Sujata Khatri.

Likewise, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, leaders Gagan Thapa, Bishwaprakash Sharma, CK Raut, Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Mahaprasad Adhikari, Dr Bhagwan Koirala, Masterchef Santosh Shah, Samrat Upadhyaya and other Distinguished personalities will participate in the festival.

According to the organizers, there will be musical performances while poet Nabaraj Parajuli and Ujjwal Sagar will perform on the eve every day.

Khatri informed that on the last day of the festival, there will be a special musical performance by Anil Shahi and his group and a performance by Raithane.

The festival will also feature an elocution competition among Grade 9 to 12 students.

The opening will start with a lecture on ‘Nepal 2090’ by Economist Achyut Wagle.

Director of Nepal Literature Festival Neeraj Bhari expressed his belief that the social debates and discussions held at the festival would help to hold the duty bearers and stakeholders accountable.