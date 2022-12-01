10th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville Field Day

I’m A Star Foundation teens are preparing for their milestone 10th Let’s Move Jacksonville, a big field day embracing health, wellness and self-care. The event will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 am to 3 pm at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield. TV Anchors from all three local news stations are joining forces to host the event. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, First Coast News’ Chris Porter and WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams will encourage the crowd to enjoy a variety of activities.

Each year, STAR teen influencers design the event to include everyone from ages 1 to 100. In partnership with JaxParks, STARS fill the 18.34-acre public park with activities including: line dancing and square dancing lessons, kickball, flag football, cheerleading, basketball , golf, yoga, soccer, martial arts, boxing, face painting, bounce houses, hula hooping, tennis, walking, fitness workshops, Zumba, healthy cooking demonstrations and more. Jacksonville is ranked #71 out of 100 cities by the American Health Index. Let’s Move Jax Co-Chair Raegan Lee, 12, says she and fellow STAR students design the event atmosphere to shift attitudes and improve that ranking. “We want people to feel attached to the event, intrigued by it,” she says.

I’m A Star Foundation Executive Director Betty Burney says the non-profit organization’s longtime sponsor Farah and Farah has been key to Let’s Move Jacksonville’s decade of success. Inspired by former First Lady Michelle Obama’s national Let’s Move initiative, I’m A Star Foundation Hosted its Inaugural Let’s Move Jacksonville event tackling childhood obesity in 2010. I’m A Star held its 9th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville in 2019 and postponed its milestone 10th anniversary two years due to COVID-19. Each year draws 2000+ people, with the largest group winning a grand prize of $1000. Event favorites will return, including a delicious, hot gumbo, provided first come, first served, cooked by event partner HES.

In addition to other free healthy foods, attendees can access a free fresh produce market and take home leafy greens and vegetables. This event is free and open to the public.