102-goal star ‘needs to leave’ Old Trafford

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo need to part ways, says journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 37-year-old forward has been overlooked by Erik ten Hag this season, and O’Rourke feels that he is simply not going to fit the Dutchman’s style at Old Trafford.

What is the latest news involving Ronaldo?

According to The Telegraph, Ronaldo is eyeing a January exit and Ten Hag will not stand in his way.

Reports during the summer claimed that the Portugal international had actually asked to leave Old Trafford before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

In the end, though, Ronaldo remained at the club and had to settle for a role on the bench.

In the Premier League, he has made just one start, which came in the humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford back in August.

What has O’Rourke said about Ronaldo, Ten Hag and United?

O’Rourke cannot see things working out for Ronaldo under Ten Hag and believes a move away from United is now in everyone’s best interest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “He doesn’t really seem to fit into Ten Hag’s plans going forward at Old Trafford. He’s not going to fit his style of play, pressing from the front. That’s not Cristiano Ronaldo’s style of play as well, so I think for everybody involved in this one, a parting of the ways needs to happen.

“It probably should have happened in the summer, but obviously the right offers weren’t there for Ronaldo at the time.”

Will Ronaldo leave United in January?

It depends. While it seems that Ten Hag is open to letting him go, Ronaldo obviously needs to drum up concrete interest, something that didn’t really happen during the summer.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly did explore the possibility of bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge but could not get former manager Thomas Tuchel on board.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid were also linked with the former Juventus star, but neither club made a move for him in the end.

Across his two spells at United, Ronaldo has scored 102 goals in the Premier League. That and his overall record show that the Portuguese Legend obviously brings a lot of Firepower to the table.

However, it is clear that Ten Hag wants much more than that; otherwise, Ronaldo would be a starter at Old Trafford right now and not a substitute.

