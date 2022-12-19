101-goal star ‘loves it’ at Old Trafford and ‘wants to stay’

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford ‘loves it’ at Old Trafford and is keen to remain with Erik ten Hag’s charges as talks over a new contract continue, Sky Sports Reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils will be handed the opportunity to bolster their Squad with some fresh faces during the January transfer window, but they are also looking to tie Rashford down to extended terms.

GiveMeSport The Verdict

Man United transfer news – Marcus Rashford

According to the Daily StarManchester United are preparing a £400,000-per-week contract offer which would see Rashford become the highest-paid player at the club if he signs on the dotted line.

The report suggests the Red Devils are looking to keep the England international out of the clutches of suitors such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, who have stepped up their interest after a £300,000-per-week proposal was turned down.

Rashford would rise to the top of the wage bill by putting pen-to-paper after Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal was terminated by mutual agreement last month.

The 25-year-old is set to enter the final six months of his £200,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, although Manchester United have an option to extend the agreement by 12 months.

Transfer Insider Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Rashford is likely to pen a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Read more: January Transfer Window 2023: When Does It Begin, Rumors and Everything You Need To Know

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rashford?

Sheth understands that Rashford is keen to stay with his boyhood club rather than moving onto pastures new.

The journalist believes ten Hag is getting the best out of the winger, making the offer of a new contract even more tempting.

Sheth told GiveMeSport: “Rashford loves it at Manchester United. He is a United boy and I think, in an ideal scenario, he would want to stay at the football club.

“But the contract, of course, would have to be right for both parties. But one thing you could say is the performance level and the confidence level of Marcus Rashford from last season to this season is chalk and cheese.

“The one goal that epitomized it the most was that goal against West Ham. We’d never seen him score a goal like that where he is really attacking the ball. It was just an Incredible header that won that game and that just highlighted this is a Marcus Rashford we haven’t seen for a long time and maybe we haven’t seen full stop.”





In which year did Old Trafford open? 1900



1910



1920



1930



Does Rashford deserve a new contract?

Rashford’s WhoScored statistics emphasize that he should be rewarded with fresh terms as he is Manchester United’s leading Premier League Goalscorer this season, having found the back of the net four times, while Christian Eriksen is the only teammate to have amassed a greater number of assists.

The data also shows the wide-man has registered an average match rating of 6.8, ranking him as the Red Devils’ fifth best performer in the top flight.

Rashford has now got his name on the scoresheet 101 times in Manchester United’s colors, which is no mean feat and shows just how dangerous he can be in the final third of the pitch when he is firing on all cylinders.

He also took his fine form to the World Cup, where he made a lasting impression before Gareth Southgate’s England side were knocked out by eventual Finalists France at the quarter-final stage.

According to SofascoreRashford found the back of the net every 49 minutes in Qatar thanks to netting against Iran and grabbing a brace during the win over Wales.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here

previous story



News Now – Sport News