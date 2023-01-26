100th Career Win for Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brunson

January 26, 2023

Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Rich Brunson, grabbed his 100th Brookdale career win at home, Tuesday, against the Colts of Middlesex College, 77-44, to increase his team’s record to 12-6.

Brunson started his Brookdale coaching career as an Assistant Coach for the Brookdale men’s basketball program from 2012-2016. In his first season with the men’s team, Brunson had a major impact on winning the Division III National Championship.

When the Women’s head coaching position opened at Brookdale, Brunson did not hesitate to take on the challenge. Brunson is now entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Brookdale Women’s basketball program. In Brunson’s first year (2016), he was honored with Region XIX Coach of The Year as his Jersey Blues qualified for a trip to the Division III National Tournament. In four out of the five seasons as head coach, Brookdale has played in the Region XIX Championship game.

Coach Brunson has produced two 1st team All-Americans and Players of The Year: Haley Dalonzo; and Che’Kasha Andrews, Brookdale’s Women’s basketball all-time leading scorer and currently on Brunson’s coaching staff for the Jersey Blues this season.

“In reaching this milestone, I must give thanks to my coaching staff, my players (past and present) and the Athletic department. They all played a huge role in the success of this program,” said Brunson. “Although, the wins are always noticeable, the losses are just as important in our team’s effort in raising the Brookdale bar.”

Tonight, Thursday, January 26th before both basketball games, the Brookdale Athletics Department will be recognizing both Brunson and Head Coach of the men’s basketball team Paul Cisek who recently captured his 600th win. The Jersey Blues will take on the Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester Roadrunners at home at the Robert J. Collins Arena.