100-Volume “Masterpieces of Turkish Literature” Book Series Introduced in Uzbekistan » Expat Guide Turkey

The 100-volume “Masterpieces of Turkish Literature” book series published in Uzbek language was introduced.

The ceremony held at the Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences was attended by the President of the Presidency of Uzbekistan Information and Mass Communication Agency Asadcan Hocayev, the Chief Advisor to the President Hayriddin Sultanov, Uzbek Writers and experts, and representatives of the Turkish States embassies. Member countries of the organization operating in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hocayev reminded that the President of Uzbekistan, Şevket Mirziyoyev, came up with the idea to publish the 100-volume “Masterpieces of Turkish Literature” book series, which includes the best examples of the literature of the member states. Sultanov also noted that the “Masterpieces of Turkish Literature” book series includes the works of famous Poets and Writers from Observer countries Turkmenistan. and Hungary, as well as TDT member countries Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. “This literary treasure is invaluable as a major literary project for the first time among Turkish-speaking countries.” aforementioned.

Classic Works Introduced

Kaşgarlı Mahmud’s “Divanu Lugati’t-Türk”, Yusuf Has Hacib’s “Kutadgu Bilig”, Ahmed Yukneki’s “Atebetü’l-Hakayık”, Ahmet Yesevi’s “Divan-ı Wisdom” book series Nasıruddin Rabguzi Sultanov also noted: Besides the Masterpieces of general Turkish literature such as “Kısasü’l Enbiya”, there are many works of important figures of Turkish literature such as Mevlana Celalettin Rumi, Yunus Emre, Nesimi, Nizami Gencevi, Ali Şir Nevai. Tashkent Embassy Communications Counselor Hamdi Turşucu also stated that they are witnessing a historical day, which is an important event among the Turkish states, adding that the roots of the Turkish world, its literary and scientific Greatness are introduced to the world with this TV series. Stating that scientific and literary cooperation between TDT member countries is gradually developing, Turşucu said, “The International Book Fair was held in Tashkent last week.” Turşucu said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s book “A Better World Is Possible” in Uzbek and the book “My Mother’s House” by Turkish Uzbek Writer Hayrettin Sultanov were sold in Turkey. recalled it was published.