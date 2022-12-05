10 Used Hatchbacks To Consider Instead Of The VW Golf R

Nowadays, most people are opting for crossovers and SUVs. Their dominance makes performance cars stand out from the crowd. Most performance cars, including hot hatches, are premium machines that offer premium driving quality. They boast unique technology and designs that help them deliver better handling, steering, cornering, and speed.





Volkswagen’s Golf has been among the best compact performance cars since the 1970s. The brand has produced it for eight generations, introducing multiple models, engines, and sizes. Nowadays, the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R offers the best performance within the lineup. However, if this isn’t your cup of tea, you should consider purchasing either of these used hatchbacks.

10/10 2021 Hyundai i30 N

Via: Hyundai

Even though the i30 N trades in some refinement and comfort, it offers one of the most impressive driving experiences. It has a reasonably powerful powerplant that you can enjoy with a manual transmission. The i30 N also offers a dual-clutch transmission option – helping to broaden its appeal.

Via: Hyundai

Even though the manual is rewarding and makes the i30 N rewarding, the DCT is also feisty and fun. Both transmission options work well with the strong engine, grippy handling, and plenty of chassis tech. Combining the DCT with launch control, the i30 N sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds – half a second quicker than the manual option.

9/10 2020 Peugeot 308 GTi

Via wikimedia.commons.org

Most enthusiasts overlook the 308 GTi, with some going for the Golf R or the Focus ST. However, it’s still a fantastic to drive hot hatch that’s not only roomy but also affordable. It offers excellent handling that most gearheads will love.

Via wikimedia.commons.org

The 308 GTi gets a light, high-tech chassis that makes it fun to drive. While it might not be as exciting as the RCZ-R, the 308 GTi has a character that slowly grows on you. It’s still a capable and involving hot hatch with a slightly smaller engine than its rivals that packs a reasonable punch.

8/10 2020 Seat Leon Cupra

via Seat

The 2020 Seat Leon Cupra is one of those cars that punches above its price tag. It offers plenty of equipment that you might have to pay extra on rivals like the Volkswagen Golf R. however, besides its reasonable price, it has a searing pace and sharp looks.

via Seat

It produces 282 hp, making it reasonably powerful for most people. The punchy engine helps make the Cupra agile. It also works great with the front limited-slip differential and three-stage Adaptive dampers to make the Cupra quick around the corners.

7/10 2020 Ford Fiesta ST

Via Ford

The Ford Fiesta ST is one of the best hot hatches on the used market. The 2020 model makes an excellent option for the Golf R, thanks to its punchy three-cylinder engine and lightweight nature. Since the 2020 model has been on sale for a few years, it’s easy to find great deals on a low-mileage, used version.

The Fiesta ST is among the most exciting vehicles from Ford. It boasts grippy and adjustable handling that encourages you to find your local twisty roads. Even though it costs more than the standard Fiesta, it offers better poise and pace.

6/10 2020 Mini Cooper JCW

via Mini

Mini offers two fast versions of its hatchbacks; Cooper S and JCW. While the Cooper S is reasonably powerful, the JCW is the better of the two, making it the most reasonable choice for most gearheads. It’s a great subcompact hatchback with lots of personalities and excellent handling.

Via press.bmwgroup.com

The JCW variant gets performance upgrades like a sport-tuned suspension and a more powerful engine. It’s available as a hatchback or convertible, ensuring you always have your preferred option. Both versions offer a rewarding driving experience, an artfully crafted cabin, and an eye-catching design.

5/10 2018 Ford Focus ST

Ford

Understandably, Fiesta ST isn’t for everyone. If you’re one of those people looking for more space in the trunk and back seats, the Ford Focus ST is the best alternative. It offers the same fun-filled character as the Fiesta ST but boasts a greater range of abilities and a brawnier engine.

The Focus ST is quick enough to entertain, and it’s a delight when you sling it into corners, thanks to a grippy chassis. Ford kits the Focus ST with a 252 hp Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The Focus ST also gets some Recaro sport seats, a 6-speed manual transmission, and an impressive cabin.

4/10 2021 Renault Megane RS

Via: NetCarShow.Com

The Renault Megane RS starts as a good family car but quickly adds some performance to make it a fun-to-drive hot hatch. Unlike most of its competition, the Megane RS offers rear-wheel steering. It’s the only car of this size that can turn its rear wheels according to your steering inputs.

Via: NetCarShow.Com

The Megane RS has all the ingredients necessary to make it a great hot hatch. As standard, Renault offers Adaptive dampers allowing drivers to dial out the stiff ride. These changes help make the Megane RS more comfortable and add agility and stability when driving enthusiastically.

3/10 2019 BMW M140i

Faulty BMW

Unlike most hot hatches on this list, the M140i is unique thanks to its punchy 3.0-liter engine. It is more powerful than its successor’s engine and also powers the rear wheels, making the M140i more fun to drive.

Faulty BMW

Like any other BMW, the M140i has a posh and luxurious interior. Keen drivers also enjoy the legendary BMW driving dynamics of the hot hatch. However, compared to the AMG A45, the M140i does not feature the same high-tech futuristic cabin.

2/10 2020 Audi S3

Audi

The Audi S3 effortlessly blends high-tech and high performance into a punchy compact hatchback. Also known as a Sportback in Audi’s jargon, the S3 boasts sharp handling while adding luxury and quality as its larger siblings in the S line.

Under the hood of the S3 is a Turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 305 hp. The S3 uses a 7-speed automatic gearbox as standard, even though Audi doesn’t offer a manual option. It also boasts accurate steering, sport-tuned suspension, and all-wheel drive. All these upgrades help the S3 offer excellent driving dynamics.

1/10 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Via: NetCarShow

When launched a few years ago, the A45 S boasted the most powerful Turbocharged 2.0-liter engine in production. This model also boasts a standard all-wheel drive setup that makes it quicker than most hot hatches.

Via: NetCarShow

The all-wheel-drive system allows the A45 S to spring quickly, unlike the Golf R. it also makes it fun to drive, enabling it to get to a jaw-dropping top speed of 168 mph. The 4MATIC+ system enables the A45 S to transfer power to the rear axle, helping it handle any weather condition.