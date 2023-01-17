10 things to do this week: Revisit your goals, kick off 2023 | CU Boulder Today

Welcome back, Buffs! This week brings a warm welcome from University Libraries, free events at the Rec, men’s basketball, Liquid Sky Pretty Lights, craft nights, a coffee Collider and more.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Jan. 17–27 Rec Center

Visit the Rec this week to meet your fitness goals! The Rec is offering free events including martial arts classes, climbing and more.

Jan. 17–18 10am–1pm Norlin Library

Are you new to campus? Gain some CU knowledge with maps, handouts and advice from friendly librarians.

5 to 7 p.m UMC 235

What’s your vibe for 2023? Prepare for the new year with Motivational mood boards! Space is limited, so be sure to sign up.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Jan. 18–Feb. 6 TImes vary Museum of Natural History

Spread your love for others by creating a handmade valentine! The museum will then pay for postage to deliver the card to Loveland, Colorado, so your sweetie receives a delightfully kitschy Postmark from Loveland via their annual Valentine Re-mailing Program.

Noon–1 pm Virtual

Health and Wellness Services is here to help students achieve their goals! Take a look at your New Year’s resolutions and adjust your goals to make them work for you.

2 to 4 p.m Rec Center, west solarium

Learn about personal growth with Wellness Wednesdays. All materials are provided to make a well-being pathway.

Thursday, Jan. 19

7 p.m CU Events Center $30 to $78

The men’s basketball team is taking on the Washington Huskies this Thursday. Good luck, Buffs!

7 to 9 p.m The Connection

Attend Buffalo Nite for free bowling, billiards, ping pong and karaoke!

Friday, Jan. 20

10 p.m Fiske Planetarium

Although Pretty Lights hasn’t toured in several years, Fiske’s liquid sky engineers will take viewers on a Sonic journey through the electronic music of Derek Vincent Smith, who is originally from Colorado.

10–11 a.m Dairy Arts Center

Have an informal conversation with artists and scientists at the coffee collider. Those who wish to attend can check their email or contact Jen Morse.