10 Things NBA Fans Might Have Missed From Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance Documentary

For most people, it was impossible not to get excited when they learned about The Last Dance. Fans of Michael Jordan had to be frothing at the mouth to receive what looked to be one of the most in-depth documentaries ever done on Jordan and the rest of the iconic Chicago Bulls team of the nineties. There were plenty of highs, but even some lows for MJ.





Since the series ran for so long, had more than a few unique controversies, and offered up dozens if not hundreds of unique facts there are probably more than a few things that NBA fans might have missed. There’s plenty to dig into, and The Last Dance just showed that there’s always more to learn about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

10 Scottie Pippen Wasn’t Happy About His Representation

While it did receive plenty of mainstream attention when the series was initially released, people still might have missed one of the most interesting things from the docu-series, the actual outcome afterward.

Most people who watch the series might wind up feeling like it is a Michael Jordan-centric piece, but it seems it was originally intended to cover the Bulls more broadly. You can argue Jordan was the star, but a man is only as good as the rest of his team. Pippen seemed a bit put off by the representation he and his team got when compared to MJ.

9 Jordan Wasn’t The Only Great Of His Era

It’s easy to forget that Michael Jordan wasn’t the only Phenom of the sport during his years on top. There were two different eras of Bulls dominance and both eras posed unique challenges to MJ.

Regardless of how well the Bulls were playing, men like Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, Isiah Thomas, John Stockton, and Karl Malone were all more than ready for the star. Even further, it’s worth acknowledging that MJ wasn’t even the only great on his team. Men like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr are right there in the conversation for the best of the best in the NBA.

8 Jordan Helped Raise Kobe Bryant Even Higher In The League

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant probably didn’t get to cross paths as many times as NBA fans would have liked, but regardless, Kobe never shied away from making it clear how much he respected MJ.

Bryant made it clear in a famous quote that “What you get from me, is from him.” All the tips and details that Jordan provided to Bryant helped him grow in the league. They went as far as to call him a big brother, one of the Ultimate shows of respect between two athletes.

7 Jordan Had Issues With Authority Figures

Those who are already major fans of MJ will be aware of his long-standing issues with the, at the time, general manager of the Chicago Bulls, the late Jerry Krause. The two men seemingly never saw eye-to-eye, and MJ was never afraid to make sure everyone around him knew exactly what he thought.

There is a lot that can be said about the conduct of MJ in various aspects of his life, but his issues with Krause paint a different picture. While most might view Krause as a bit of a villain, and there are legitimate ways to criticize him, MJ can come off as a bit of a bully in the docu-series.

6 Dennis Rodman Missed Some Serious Practice Time To Wrestle

Dennis Rodman was always a wildcard. Even when he was on one of the most dominant teams in the NBA, people had no idea what Rodman might get up to next. Surprisingly, Rodman actually wound up taking some time to wrestle for WCW.

There were plenty of opportunities for Rodman to go and do some work in other fields, but most people wouldn’t choose to miss a practice in the middle of the NBA finals. In a way, no one should have been surprised by the move, especially with how competent the team already was.

5 Jordan Could Be Pretty Petty

Even people who love and defend MJ from most criticism can acknowledge that he could be a cold person to other players. It could be said that he was simply playing the psychological aspect of the game, but others have gone as far as to call him Petty and mean.

Jordan seemingly always had a serious chip on his shoulder especially when it came to others’ accomplishments. One of the most infamous examples of this was when Charles Barkley was named the 1993 MVP, MJ simply replied by stating he’d go ahead and win the biggest prize, the NBA championship.

4 Jordan Was Considered A Small Player

As the years have gone on, the NBA has changed quite a bit. While MJ’s 6’6 is more than respectable in the NBA these days, when he first entered the league, a lot of people doubted his ability to do anything all that great.

The big men of the past were often seen as the best players in the league, and it was generally agreed that for most people to thrive, they’d need to be over seven feet tall. A few men had bucked that trend, but not enough to let Jordan’s talent shine through without any question.

3 The Bulls Weren’t Anything Special Before Jordan

When people think of dominant teams in the NBA during the nineties, it would be a shock if the first team that came to mind wasn’t the Chicago Bulls. The thing about that is, before MJ, the Bulls weren’t anything all that special.

Related: The 10 Best Dunks In NBA History, Ranked

The team had a decent enough history, but they had never claimed a single NBA Championship until Jordan rolled around. After claiming six championships during his time with the team, the Bulls sadly haven’t been back to a top contender ever since.

2 The Bulls Were Nearly Impossible To Threaten

There certainly were seasons where the Bulls struggled in certain aspects of their game, but at their worst, the team only lost 25 regular season games in their championship-winning seasons. The team was a well-oiled machine every time they took the court, making them tough to stop.

Thanks to how dominant they were, and MJ’s unique sportsmanship, it was rare for the team to take a string of losses. In every single one of their Finals wins, the most wins any team managed to rack up against them was only two for the whole series.

1 Jordan Celebrated With Leonardo DiCaprio

One of the strangest portions of the entire Last Dance docu-series was when it was revealed that MJ celebrated with a young Leonardo DiCaprio. After their big Finals against the Jazz, DiCaprio ended up heading over to congratulate the Athletic phenom.

Apparently, MJ had gone out and seen DiCaprio’s most recent film prior to the win and was excited to see him behind the scenes. It is a short and bizarre moment, but a funny one in retrospect because DiCaprio genuinely seems starstruck.