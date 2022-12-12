10 Things From Boston Celtics History That NBA Fans Should Know

The Boston Celtics are arguably the greatest basketball franchise of all time. No team has won more NBA Championships than the Celtics and no team has had as many great moments as the Celtics. Certainly, almost half of the Celtics’ success occurred more than 50 years ago, but it was this team that jump-started the league and forced the others to become strong enough to compete.





The history of The Green Machine is very long and interesting, and that is why there are facts, curiosities and statistics that perhaps many ignore. Without further ado, let’s take a look at 10 things about Boston Celtics history that NBA fans should know.





10/10 9-3 Over The Lakers In NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have met 12 times in the NBA Finals, and Boston won nine of them, which is impressive.

However, interestingly enough, the Lakers were the only team in history to beat the Celtics in the Finals, until the Golden State Warriors also did it in the 2021-22 campaign. It is absolutely insane that the Celtics have 17 wins and only four losses in the NBA Finals.

9/10 8 Consecutive Championships

Only the Los Angeles Lakers have as many NBA titles as the Boston Celtics, but what neither the Lakers nor any other team can match are the Celtics’ eight consecutive championships.

From the 1958-59 season through 1965-66, the Celtics were the undisputed kings of basketball, thanks mainly to Bill Russell. Only Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls could have matched this feat, but it was not possible due to the hiatus of His Airness. This insane streak will never be matched.

8/10 Worst Seasons

Well, we already talked about the success of the Boston Celtics, something NBA fans are used to seeing, but now it’s time to talk about the worst seasons in franchise history. The Celtics have had a total of 16 seasons with losing records, including six with more than 50 losses.

Their worst season was 1996-97, when they posted a 15-67 record. That Squad consisted of Antoine Williams, Rick Fox, David Wesley, Eric Williams, Todd Day, Marty Conlon, among others.

7/10 First Team To Draft An African-American Player

The Boston Celtics were the first NBA team to draft an African-American player. In the 1950 NBA Draft, the Celtics selected forward Chuck Cooper. He played four seasons for the team, averaging 6.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

He had to deal with racism and discrimination, but he always gave his best on the court. Cooper went on to play for the Milwaukee Hawks and the Fort Wayne Pistons, retired and was eventually elected to the NBA Hall of Fame.

6/10 Team With The Most Hall Of Famers

Did you know that the Boston Celtics are the team with the most NBA Hall of Fame inductees? That’s right, with 37. It’s too long a list to mention them all, but it’s worth mentioning Bill Russell, Paul Pierce, Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Kevin McHale and Dave Cowens.

Believe it or not, in two seasons they had eight Hall of Famers, that 1962-63 team was insane, as it had Russell, Havlicek, Tom Heinsohn, Bob Cousy, KC Jones, Sam Jones, Clyde Lovellette and Frank Ramsey.

5/10 Team With The Most MVP Awards

The Boston Celtics is the team with the most MVP Awards in NBA history, with 10. The first Green Machine player to be named MVP was Bob Cousy, in the 1956-57 season. Bill Russell went on to win five MVP awards, including three in a row (1961-63).

In 1972-73, Dave Cowens took the honors. Then, Larry Bird won three MVP Awards in consecutive fashion (1984-86). Believe it or not, the Celtics have had no MVP winners since then.

4/10 The Celtics Are Worth 3.55 Billion

According to Forbes, the Boston Celtics are worth $3.55 billion, currently the fifth most valuable NBA franchise, behind the New York Knicks ($5.8 billion), the Golden State Warriors ($5.6 billion), the Los Angeles Lakers ($5.5 billion) and the Chicago Bulls ($3.65 billion). It is worth mentioning that the Celtics were bought in 2002 for $360 million.

3/10 John Havlicek Is The Franchise Points Leader

The Boston Celtics have had several amazing players throughout the years, such as Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Paul Pierce, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale, but the all-time franchise leader in points is John Havlicek. This small forward and shooting guard scored 26,395 points in 16 years with the team, averaging 20.8 per game.

“Country Boy” was such a consistent player. In case you are curious, Russell leads in rebounds (21,620), Bob Cousy in assists (6,945), Paul Pierce in steals (1,583) and Robert Parish in blocks (1,703).

2/10 Worst Nightmare

The Boston Celtics’ worst nightmare, at least in the regular season, is the San Antonio Spurs. Believe it or not, the only active franchise that has a winning record against the Celtics is the Spurs, at 58-41.

Otherwise, the Celtics have the advantage in all of their head-to-head series, which is absurd. Well for one thing the Celtics are the winningest team in NBA history, with 3,533 victories (and 2,442 losses).

1/10 Worst Draft Picks

The Boston Celtics have made many good picks in the NBA Draft, such as Paul Pierce (10th overall pick), Larry Bird (sixth overall pick) or John Havlicek (ninth overall pick). However, there have also been some disappointing picks. For example, Togo Palazzi was the fifth overall pick in the 1954 draft and averaged just 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in three seasons with the Celtics.

Ron Mercer was the sixth overall pick in 1997 and left with a lackluster Player Efficiency Rating of 13.9 in two seasons with the team. Ernie Barrett, John Richter, Bennie Swain and Eric Montross were other terrible picks.