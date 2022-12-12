10 teams outside the playoff that could really use a win

Following a nice little post-conference Championship break, college football’s Bowl season finally kicks off this week. The first Bowl game takes place Friday, when Miami (Ohio) and UAB face off in the Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl. From there, solid matchups are scattered throughout the remaining calendar leading up to the College Football Playoff.

Motivation is always a big talking point when it comes to Bowl games. Some teams seem to prefer their seasons to just end, whereas others are reluctant to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. Injuries and opt-outs can also complicate things.

Although the early signing period — which starts Dec. 21 — takes place before a fair amount of Bowl games this year, momentum still matters. A large handful of programs could really use a positive jolt of energy, whether because they are headed in the wrong direction or because they have a chance at a premier win that could take recruiting to another level.

Ahead of this year’s Bowl slate, here is a list of 10 teams that could most use a win in their respective Bowl games. This list is limited to teams not participating in the CFP.