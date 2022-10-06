10 takeaways from Iowa basketball media day ahead of the 2022-23 season

I think you look at the versatility and experience combination kind of leaps off the page. I guess just with the style that you guys like to play, how much does it help to have that sort of versatility on this roster, and how would you compare it to maybe some of the other rosters you’ve had in the past?

“I think you have to have it. I think you always worry in this league, going back to one of the previous questions, do you have enough rebounding? Everybody wants to play small these days. It’s OK to play small because why, because you’re going to shoot a lot of 3s, you’re going to drive the ball. But can you rebound effectively night-in and night-out. That’s the challenge.”

Payton Sandfort is a really good rebounder. Tony Perkins is a really good rebounder. Connor McCaffery is a really good rebounder. Filip Rebraca is a really good rebounder, Kris. Patrick was solid; he’s got to get a little bit better, and he has been. He’s really focused on that. If you’re going to play smaller and go with that versatility that you’re referring to, we can’t just all be dribble draw and kick-and-shoot 3s. Somebody has to rebound the ball, sometimes you have to go back and get it and you’ve got to limit the other team to one shot if you want to run the fast break.”

“I say this all the time: We can run on makes, but we’d prefer to run on misses.”

That’s what McCaffery said about this year’s team. The Hawkeyes were 20-1 last season when they out-rebounded their opponents. The only loss was to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa showed flashes of growth last season, especially in the second half of the season when it came to crashing the glass. McCaffery’s Squad won’t be the most physically imposing group on the floor, but they are long, versatile athletes that can create a bunch of different mismatches for opponents.

There have been discussions about playing Sandfort at the shooting guard spot and mixing and matching different combinations to throw off teams. Scoring won’t be a problem for the team, but it’s about rebounding, rebounding, and did I mention rebounding?