10 second-year players poised to break out in 2022-23

We are less than one week away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Everybody is excited to see how the new recruits look, how the transfers adjust to their new homes and which teams can live up to the preseason hype.

Personally, one of my favorite things to watch each year is the developmental steps made by players between their freshman and sophomore seasons. I love to see who is going to break out and become a star or a vital piece of their team.

Everybody has their own definition of a “breakout star” and there are plenty of valid ways to describe somebody as one. So, to keep things clean and simple only players who scored in single figures as freshmen and played under 25 minutes per game are eligible to make this list. That being said, I’d love to include guys like Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland, Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma to name a few because I feel they’ll become favorites of the college basketball world this season. But, they put up impressive numbers in year one and don’t quite fit the previously mentioned criteria.

With all of that in mind, here are 10 second year players — listed in order of their high school ranking — that I feel will become much better known by fans of college hoops throughout the course of this season.