10 Recent NBA Contracts That Are Not Paying Off

NBA contracts are one of the biggest topics in the league. Every player’s contract is under scrutiny whether a player is being paid too much, not enough, or just the right amount. After every off-season, there are contracts that are handed out that surprise basketball fans, and there are players that regressed to make their contracts untradable.





RELATED: 10 Recent Draft Picks These NBA Teams Regret

While there are many players whose contract makes sense, there are some players in the league that for one reason or another have not been able to justify how much they’re being paid. These NBA Franchises would likely love to take back the contract that they signed these players to if they had a chance.

THESPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 Jonathan Issac

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Issac has the potential to justify the four-year $69 million contract that he signed in 2020. However, due to injuries, Isaac has not played many games since signing the contract. Issac has not played an NBA game since August 2, 2020, but he is currently the highest-paid player on the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have a great young core, and Isaac can be the leader of the group as they take the next step, but he has to be healthy. The Orlando team may be regretting the contract that they gave him at the moment and are hoping and praying that the next few years justify the deal or a trade could be seen soon.

9 Gordon Hayward

© Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

When the Charlotte Hornets signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year $120 million contract, the Hornets were hoping to get an all-star level caliber player and somebody to help rebuild the franchise. While Hayward is helping the rebuild, he is not one of the main stars on the team.

RELATED: 10 NBA Signings These Teams Regret

Hayward’s production does not outweigh how much he has been paid, and he has become the fourth option in Charlotte behind the likes of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Terry Rozier. Hayward is one of the better players on this list, but he is also one of the highest-paid. Unfortunately, it’s a contract that Charlotte will probably have to deal with for the next two seasons.

8 Evan Fournier

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Fournier is an extremely hot and cold player. The New York Knicks were hoping to get much more of a consistent player when they signed him to a four-year $73 million contract. Fournier can have an incredible game, which he proved last season with the Knicks when he scored 41 points against the Boston Celtics. However, Fournier never kept that kind of production up, as he only averaged 14.1 points this season. In his 12th season in the NBA, Fournier is the player that he is and teams need to be comfortable with the player that he is and stop banking on the potential when they see a great game out of him.

7 Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers were at a crossroads in the franchise when they gave Kevin Love his massive 4-year, $120 million contract. After trading star guard Kyrie Irving and LeBron James leaving in 2018, the iconic big three that the Cavs had was now gone, with only Love left wanting to stay in Cleveland.

RELATED: The 10 Best Trios In NBA History

Love was getting up there in age. He was the least significant contributor of the big three but was still a good player. Love has also reinvented his career by coming off the bench in Cleveland last season, but a six-man role does not justify the money that he is currently being paid in Cleveland.

6 Luke Kennard

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of Los Angeles Clippers fans were left scratching their heads when it was announced that the Clippers signed Luke Kennard to a four-year, $56 million contract. This isn’t one of the biggest contracts on the list, but with a player of Kennard’s caliber, there wasn’t a thought that he would make $14-15 million per year. Kennard led the league last season in three-point percentage but only averaged 11.9 points this season and only averaged 8.3 points the season before. Kennard is an efficient shooter but doesn’t score enough and isn’t a good enough perimeter defender to make the contract justifiable.

5 Duncan Robinson

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After coming off of a 2021 NBA season that saw Duncan Robinson average 13 points and shot 40% from three, the Miami Heat were hopeful that this was only the beginning of what Robinson could potentially do. However, it did not look anything like that this season, as Robinson began to regress and went from averaging 31 minutes per game to just 25 minutes per game.

RELATED: 10 Current NBA Starters Who Should Be Benched

Robinson’s averages went down, as he only averaged 10.9 points per game last season, and although he is the fourth highest-paid player on the team, he is not getting the top five most minutes on the team as Robinson is getting the sixth most minutes in the game. Miami is praying that they see a bounce-back season this year from Robinson.

4 Kristaps Porzingis

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis’ contract this season will be the same as the likes of Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Murray, and Brandon Ingram. When putting a list of the best players, all of those are likely close enough to each other, while Porzingis would be much further down the list. The Dallas Mavericks certainly regretted giving Porzingis a five-year $158,253,000 contract that they gave him. The Mavs were hoping that he was the second guy in a team building around Luka Doncic, but obviously, he did not live up to those expectations, and they traded him to the Washington Wizards in February 2022.

3 Ben Simmons

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons is one of the most interesting cases of an NBA player in recent memory. Ben Simmons was a Rookie of the year winner, and he looked to be a mix of Magic Johnson and LeBron James (if he could ever develop a jump shot). However, that has still not been formulated, and although Simmons is one of the best defensive players in the league, due to how poor he is on the Offensive end, he does not justify a 5 year over $177 million contract.

RELATED: 10 Most Hated Players In The NBA Right Now

After a terrible playoff performance in 2021, Simmons and the Sixers became the most talked about break up, as the Sixers will eventually trade him to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden, whom Simmons has yet to play for.

2 Tobias Harris

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tobias Harris is certainly a solid player who has even reached near all-star levels one year with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, when the Philadelphia 76ers chose to give Harris the max contract over Jimmy Butler, it was immediately considered a bad decision. Now years later, Harris is still a solid player for the Sixers and a good third or fourth man on the team, but he is not the caliber of a max-deal player. Harris signed a 5 year, $180 million contract in 2019, and although Harris has contributed well, him being the 16th highest-paid player in the NBA is tough for the 76ers to swallow when they could be paying a player at a much higher caliber for that money.

1 Russell Westbrook

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook was probably the most negatively talked about player last season, as he had one of his worst career years. As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook did not do what many thought that he might be able to do and revitalize his career, similar to the output that he was having in Oklahoma City.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Trades & Signings In Los Angeles Lakers History

When Russell Westbrook signed his five-year over $206 million contract with Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018, it was still a very tradable contract, due to the player that Westbrook was. Now at the end of his deal, and making over $47 million a year, Westbrook has one of the most untradable contracts in the entire league.