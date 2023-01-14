10 Reasons Why We Love The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R

With the current financial struggle many of us face, it’s more difficult than ever before to afford more than one car. So, the obvious solution to this dilemma is of course picking up a car that you’ll never regret buying that’s both fun and practical. There are many great answers to the question at hand, yet we’d argue that buying a Volkswagen Golf R is one of your best bets.





Volkswagen Group products aren’t necessarily the most reliable sports cars ever made, but if you know what to buy, you’ll have no problems in the long run. That’s exactly what we’re Shining a light on the sixth-generation Volkswagen Golf R today.

It’s nowhere near your average Golf and was a massive leap for VW. So, Let’s discuss why we adore the Mk6 Golf R so much, and why you need to buy one before time runs out.

10/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Was The First Turbocharged Golf R

The fifth-generation Volkswagen Golf R, called the R32, was the last Golf R to sport a naturally-aspirated engine. In fact, it used a 3.2-liter V6 that pumped out 250 hp to all four wheels. The sixth-generation Golf R’s engine shrunk in size and gained forced induction.

Although there are a handful of forced induction 4-cylinder engines that are absolute garbage, the powertrain found in the Mk6 Golf R is exceptional. Speaking of…

9/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Has A Unique Engine

Underneath the hood of the sixth-generation Golf R sat a 2.0-liter Turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Despite its small size and non-linear power delivery, it produced more power than its predecessor and was fun to handle.

The turbo-four found in the Mk6 Golf R generated 256 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. In proper Golf R fashion, all four wheels received the power as well.

8/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R’s Performance Figures

Let’s throw out a bunch of numbers, shall we? The MK6 Golf R took less than 6 seconds to reach 60 mph from a ditch, and it had a disappointing electronically-limited top speed of 127 mph.

Furthermore, it dashed down the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds. But the sixth-generation Golf R was never a straight-line speedster, it shined around tight bends. More on that later.

7/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R’s Exterior Details

There are a few key characteristics that distinguish the Mk6 Golf R from any other Golf 6. The most eye-catching of the bunch has to be its large dual-exit exhausts. Also at the rear, were these cool LED taillights, of which some people go far and wide to source just to mimic their stunning design.

Its Exterior chrome got replaced with black plastic pieces, yet, it remains somewhat understated, especially when compared to the current Golf R.

6/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Is A Stick Shift Hot Hatch

Somehow, all Golf R models to this day feature a manual transmission. Although slightly slower-shifting than its automatic counterpart, there is no denying the uncanny fun factor it provides the driver.

The Mk6 Golf R sported a slick 6-speed stick shift gearbox. All the more reason to love this German-built hot hatch.

5/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Is Somewhat Affordable

On the used market, Mk5 and Mk7 Golf Rs are abundant. The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R on the other hand is much more of a scarce sight, but not impossible to find.

Typically, the Mk6 Golf R sells for anything upwards of $13,000, but if you want a well-kept model, we’d recommend spending a tad extra. Say for instance something like this 2013 two-door Volkswagen Golf R that’s listed for $15,995 on CarGurus that has just over 100,000 miles on the clock.

4/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Will Become A Future Classic

As a rule of thumb, Golf models don’t appreciate in value, unless they have excruciatingly low miles, featured a V6 engine, or were one of the very first Rabbit GTIs. However, the MK6 Volkswagen Golf R is an exception.

Since this was the first forced-induction-fed Golf R, and it is the last one to feature dual-exit exhausts, there is a strong cult following behind these cars. Not only will the Mk6 Golf R become a future classic, but a pristine one will become worth a fortune one day.

3/10 Despite Its Weight, The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Handles Like A Dream

On paper, the Mk6 Golf R has one figure that sounds slightly worrisome – its weight. Despite its small size, the VW hot hatch still weighs a surprising 3,354 lbs.

That said, its exceptional suspension setup, low center of gravity, and the all-wheel-drive system still allow it to push through corners in a true racer-boy fashion.

2/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Is An Ideal Daily Driver

The Golf R has all the attributes you’d ever want in a daily driver. It’s quick, fun to drive, spacious enough to accommodate up to five people, and usable in all weather conditions hence its all-wheel-drive system.

On top of that, it’s an excellent sleeper too. Its design doesn’t attract any unwanted attention, and you might just end up surprising a few cocky sports car drivers at traffic lights.

1/10 The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Is One Of The Best Golf R Generations Ever

Thus far, eight generations of the Volkswagen Golf R exist; each with its own unique quirks and flaws. The latest Mk8 Golf R is a true Wolf in sheep’s clothing that’s able to drift around corners. That’s great and all, but the Mk6 Golf R paved the way for the current-generation Golf R.

It took a leap of faith by ditching the naturally-aspirated V6 after all and heavily influenced the design language of its successors. The fact that it’s affordable nowadays just makes this deal all the sweeter.

