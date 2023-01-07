10 Reasons Why The 2004 Volkswagen Golf R32 Was One Of The Coolest Hatchbacks Of The Early 2000s

Ah, the good old Volkswagen Golf R32. Bursting onto the US hot hatch scene in 2004, this car became an instant favorite of car enthusiasts and collectors alike. Enthusiasts liked it because it had something for everyone. It had the cool and timeless design of the MK4 models that came before it. It had a lot of power under the hood with VW’s unique and classic VR6 engine inside. And, it was also easy to modify and tune. The R32 Golf boasted many new features that weren’t present in its predecessors. A luxurious interior, a unique suspension, and a standard six-speed manual transmission all lead to this car tearing up roads and hugging corners while looking superb at the same time. Many people would agree when we say that the Golf R32 was a truly unique car that offered you an experience unlike any other, and that hasn’t been replicated since. But, what made it so special?





10/10 The Golf Featured The Famous 3.2-liter, 24V VR6 Engine

The Car Spy Via Wikimedia The Car Spy Via Wikimedia””> An above shot of an R32 VR6 engine in its engine bay

We are not overestimating when we say the R32’s engine is truly legendary. It featured a narrow-angle V-6 engine that had a base output of 240 horsepower at around 6,250 rpm. Power was delivered effortlessly due to the torque being available from idle and staying strong even while redlining at 6,500 rpm. Now don’t get us wrong, this wasn’t the fastest car on the market at the time. Subaru and Mitsubishi’s cars at the time were faster, but it was the Golf R32 that felt like butter while driving it around town or at the track. One of the byproducts of this engine was the exhaust sound when accelerating. The combination of horsepower and torque produced a low growl that would make most car enthusiasts blush. If you heard this noise coming around the corner, then you would know that it was an R32 heading your way and nothing else.

9/10 The R32 Golf Came With A Six-Speed ​​Manual Transmission

The Car Spy via Wikimedia The Car Spy via Wikimedia””> A side angle shot of the interior of a Golf R32

Unlike its predecessors, the VW Golf R32 was launched only with a six-speed manual transmission. There was no automatic option available. This meant that this car was truly made for people who wanted to push the legal limits of their driver’s licenses. The cooperation between the engine and the transmission allowed for quick and smooth up-shifts when driving at higher speeds, while also providing smooth downshifts around tight corners and winding roads. If there were ever times when the front wheels struggled to keep up with the amount of torque, the Haldex-linked transmission would kick in the back wheels to give you an AWD experience unlike any other. This leads us to our next point.

8/10 Haldex Part-Time AWD Was Also Available On The 2004 Golf

FotoSleuth via Wikimedia FotoSleuth via Wikimedia””> A front end side shot of a Pearl Blue VW Golf R32

The VW R32 came installed with a Haldex part-time all-wheel drive system. While being marketed as all-wheel drive, it wasn’t actually “true” all-wheel drive. The Haldex AWD takes a front-wheel drive vehicle, such as the R32, and converts it into an all-wheel drive system using differentials and electronic sensors. So technically, the Haldex turns a front-wheel drive car into a four-wheel drive car. If all the tires were being used all the time while driving, then the R32 would be an actual all-wheel drive car. The Haldex was used on the R32 because the engine had so much power for the car’s small size. VW knew that the R32 would need four-wheel drive capabilities, but not all the time. This would make sense why the Haldex was used instead of standard all-wheel drive.

7/10 The 2004 Golf Could Do 0-60 Mph In 6.4 Seconds

Charles via Wikimedia Charles via Wikimedia””> A backside shot of a purple Golf R32 parked

While still not as fast as some of the other hot hatches and sports cars that were released in the early 2000s, the Golf R32 was capable of doing 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds. Now that might not seem that fast these days, but given that the R32 didn’t have to sacrifice cabin space in order to fit the VR6 under its hood means that those numbers are impressive. A lot of cars that the R32 was competing against at this time had to minimize cabin space in order to accommodate bigger engines. So having a car that is pretty quick and is still comfortable on long-distance rides is a feat in and of itself.

6/10 Volkswagen Equipped A Unique Suspension

TTTNIS via Wikimedia TTTNIS via Wikimedia””> A rear-side angle shot of a silver R32 parked

The Golf R32 was launched with its own unique suspension setup. The R32 did not have a torsion-beam rear suspension like the previous models of Golf/GTI that came before it. Instead, it was blessed with its own multi-link setup that came coupled with dual-link trailing arms. Because of these upgrades, the R32 sat about an inch lower than its GTI VR6 counterpart. Other things that were changed on the suspension of the R32 were the anti-roll bars, springs, and shocks. There were also custom 18-inch alloy rims added that held 225/40 tires. These tire and rim changes coupled with the added suspension changes not only made it hug corners tighter, but also allowed the R32 to handle hills, switchbacks, and anything else the road could throw at this car with ease. Whenever you got in one of these cars, you knew you were in for a firm ride.

5/10 Next-Gen Golf, But With MK4 Looks

The Car Spy via Wikimedia The Car Spy via Wikimedia””> A backside shot of a black Golf R32

2003 was the last year that VW released the MK4 body style on their GTI cars. But before this style was put to rest, VW opted to use it once more for the Golf R32. And boy are we glad they did. There is just something to love about the aesthetic of VW MK4s. We’re not sure if it’s the boxy but still curved shape that makes us love these cars so much, but you can’t argue that the MK4 has a Timeless design. The last car to use the MK4 style was the 2003 VW GTI, and it was not well received by the car enthusiast community. So maybe the re-use of the MK4 body style on the R32 was VW’s way of saying, “hey, we messed up, and we want to make it right.” On top of that was one of the most iconic colors ever to be painted on a VW. There’s just something about that cool deep blue pearl that we haven’t seen anywhere else since.

4/10 Volkswagen Offered A Surprisingly Luxurious Interior

The Car Spy via Wikimedia The Car Spy via Wikimedia””> A look inside the interior of an R32 MK4

If you’ve ever ridden in an R32, then you know the feeling upon seeing the interior for the first time. It just had this classy feel to it. Everything from the seats to the dash, and even its Onboard DVD-based navigation system screamed luxury. All the bells and whistles were there; an automatic climate control system, heated leather seats, and cruise control. All of this coupled with the red and blue scheme of the dash lights of the MK4 models made this a sight to behold. If you are a fan of VW, then you know that Volkswagen took pride in making their interiors look better than their competitors at the time. And that fact truly shines with the R32’s interior.

3/10 The Golf R32 Can Be Easily Modified and Tuned

M 93 via Wikimedia M 93 via Wikimedia””> A backside shot of a silver, modified R32

One of the things that makes the R32 great, and other VWs of this time as well, is the amount of Aftermarket customizable options that you can have with these cars. These cars were so easy to manipulate, and parts were so readily available, that it is almost impossible to find a stock version of this car in 2023. We’ve seen these cars with lowered suspensions, custom wheels, custom exhausts, and coil overs for days. You could probably write a college dissertation on all the things you could modify in an R32, and that probably still wouldn’t be enough to cover the entire topic.

2/10 Only 5,000 Golf R32s Were Available In The US

Vauxford via Wikimedia – No changes were made to the image Vauxford via Wikimedia – No changes were made to the image””> A front side three-quarters shot of a silver R32

If you want to know why this car is coveted so much by the car enthusiast community, then look no further than the fact that VW only made 5,000 of these cars available in the US Yep, you read that right, only 5,000. That’s definitely not enough R32 to go around for everyone. Because of the short supply, everyone and their mother wanted an R32. These cars were bought up quickly and swiftly due to the aforementioned features of the car. These things were just so badass that people still pay ridiculous amounts of money for them (one with 1,800 original miles was recently sold for $60,000).

1/10 The R32 Golf Still Commands A High Price In The Used Market

The Car Spy via Wikimedia The Car Spy via Wikimedia””> A front shot of a black R32’s Grille and headlights

After reading this article, you’ll understand why these cars are worth what they are going for on the used car market. The low number of available units, its unique features, and that one-of-a-kind 3.2-liter, 24V VR6 make the Golf R32 a truly unique driving experience. Take a quick look into the used R32 market and you will see that these cars are being sold anywhere from $7,000 all the way up to $60,000. The lower the price, the higher the possibility the car will have mods and less than great maintenance records. Although they are out there, you should expect to pay a hefty price to find one in decent shape and with low miles. The problem with buying a car this old is that most of these cars are going to have a lot of wear and tear on them, and if they don’t, they are most likely owned by enthusiasts or collectors that know exactly what they are worth . So if you’re in the market to buy an R32, make sure you take another loan out on your mortgage or sell everything you have because the price tag on these cars will definitely break the bank.

FAQ

Q: What is an R32 VW Golf?

It is an Mk4 V6 hot hatch manufactured and designed by Volkswagen. It was released in 2003 in Europe, and in 2004 in the US

Q: Is the Golf R32 quick?

The Golf R32 is quick. It can go from 0-60 in 6.4 seconds.

Q: Is the Golf R32 faster than the GTI?

Yes, a stock Golf R32 is faster than a stock GTI.

Q: What is special about golf R32?

It came with a 3.2-liter, 24V VR6 engine unique to the R32. It also came with a unique suspension system, and there were only 5000 released in the US

Q: Is a Golf R32 worth it?

If you are an enthusiast or a collector, then the rarity and high price tag this car demands make it worth it. However, if you aren’t an enthusiast or a collector, then buying an R32 in today’s market probably isn’t worth it for you.