10 Reasons Why Every Self-Respecting Gearhead Should Drive The Volkswagen Golf R

Volkswagen is a very diverse automaker. They started their success story with the Beetle and continued to experiment with some sports cars like the rare, Brazilian-built SP2, but nowadays, they build a car that suits almost every person’s needs. They produce electric cars like the ID.4 and the ID.Buzz, but they haven’t completely given up on satisfying petrolheads’ gasoline-powered desires.





Volkswagen has always dominated the hot hatch market with their GTI models, but somewhere along the lines, even the GTI badge became too timid to satisfy everyone’s need for speed. Therefore, Volkswagen upped the ante, and they built their most powerful Hatch yet, the Golf R. Today we’re going to have a look at the latest Golf 8’s R variant and discuss why you need to get behind the wheel of one as soon as possible.

10/10 The Volkswagen Golf R Is A Suitable Daily Driver

Let’s get the most boring part out of the way first: The Golf R’s practicality. The Golf R might be a performance car, but it does so without sacrificing any luxuries or occupant space. The Golf R still has four doors, can seat 5 individuals, and has a trunk with 20 cubic feet of cargo space.

If for whatever reason this is not spacious enough for you, Volkswagen does offer the Golf R in an estate body style. Not only does it still look good, but it comes with no reduction of power and an increase in trunk space too (21.5 Cubic feet).

9/10 The Volkswagen Golf R’s Engine

Now we’re getting to the exciting stuff. Underneath the hood of all Golf R models lives a Turbocharged and intercooled 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque – that’s about 30 ponies more than the previous-generation Golf R.

Peak torque is already available from just 1,900 rpm, so you’ll never have a dull moment. Sure, this sounds all fine and dandy, but how do these power figures act in the real world in terms of acceleration? Well, we’re glad you asked…

8/10 The Volkswagen Golf R’s Acceleration

Since Volkswagen’s Revolutionary 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system comes as standard on the Golf R, it can achieve insane launches. According to Volkswagen, the latest Golf R should be able to reach 60 mph from a stop in around 4.5 seconds, but as most German carmakers do, they’re rather conservative with these figures.

Plant your foot on the brake, then the accelerator. Wait for the revs to climb up, lift off the brake, and boom: 0-60 happens in as little as under 4 seconds. That’s Quicker than a BMW M2.

7/10 The Volkswagen Golf R’s Unique All-Wheel-Drive System

The 4MOTION drivetrain fitted to the Golf R has a nifty little quirk Volkswagen calls R-Performance Torque Vectoring. This essentially means that the amount of power sent to each wheel can vary depending on what you want the Golf to do.

In essence, the Golf R can transform from a canyon carver to a snow piercer by adjusting a few settings on the fly. Oh, and how could we forget, this also means that the Golf R can morph into a driftable hot hatch – you heard that correctly.

6/10 The Volkswagen Golf R Comes With A Manual Transmission

The only thing the Golf R needed was a stick shift, and before the Golf R was officially unveiled, we weren’t all too sure if we’d actually receive one. Luckily, the Volkswagen Group heard our cries for help and fitted the latest Golf R with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Of course, this isn’t the only transmission available in the Golf R, an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is also available. The manual is for those who want to hoon around, and the DCT is there for those who prefer consistent launch times.

5/10 The Volkswagen Golf R’s Handling

Remember that fancy 4MOTION system we talked about earlier? Well, it does more than just allow the Golf R to spin up its rear wheels. Since the Golf R calibrates the amount of torque sent to each separate rear wheel while on the move, the Golf R never struggles for grip and dives nose first into some of the gnarliest corners without backing off of the accelerator.

The white Golf R you see illustrated above isn’t just any ordinary Golf, Volkswagen dubbed it the Golf R “20 Years”. They call it the “20 Years” Golf R since it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Golf R’s birth, and it’s the most track-capable Golf to date. It lapped the 20.832 km (12.944 miles) long Nurburgring in just 7:47.41. That’s 4 seconds faster than the standard Golf R, and a second faster than the latest Audi TT RS.

4/10 The Volkswagen Golf R Continues The Golf’s Legacy

Volkswagen has built the since the mid-’70s, so you can imagine there’s a huge cult following behind the model, and immense pressure on Volkswagen to nail every successor. The first Golf R was called the Golf R32 since it hid a godly 238-hp 3.2-liter V6 motor Underneath its hood called the VR6.

Although the Golf R no longer features a 6-cylinder engine, it still embodies the same rowdy racer personality of the first R32, and we hope to see the successor to the Golf 8 be just as vigilant.

3/10 The Volkswagen Golf R Is A Sleeper

We’ve covered the practicality of the Golf R earlier in our list, and whilst it might not be as exciting as the rest of it, it Fools everyone on the road into believing you’re driving a “normal” Golf. In reality, the Golf R is everything but what its subdued exterior makes you believe.

Remember how the Golf R can reach 60 mph from a stop in under 4 seconds? That means that if (hypothetically) you were to stop at a traffic light next to a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, you’d be able to keep up, perhaps even pass it.

2/10 The Top-Tier Technology Found In The Volkswagen Golf R

The Golf R comes standard with most of the safety tech you’d expect a $45,000 German-built vehicle to have like automated emergency braking, Adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist. On the inside, things are even more futuristic

While some enthusiasts despise the Abundant use of digital screens used in the Golf R’s interior, there is no denying that it’s crammed full of new-age technology and looks dashing too. Your gauge cluster is a 10.2-inch digital screen, and your Infotainment system has the size of 10 inches. Although these might seem overwhelming at first, especially since there are no physical buttons or knobs, this system gives you more control over the car than ever before.

1/10 How The Volkswagen Golf R Stacks Against Its Rivals

When the eight-generation Golf R was first unveiled, it was in its own class, only rivaled by cars like the Honda Civic Type R, but even that lacked the acceleration that the Golf was capable of. However, some cars on the horizon might give the Golf R a run for its money.

The two cars that immediately come to mind are the Toyota GR Corolla, as well as the much-anticipated Honda Civic Type R. Both of these cars should be less expensive than the Golf R, and both should set similar lap times – if not Quicker – than the Golf R. Until these cars are officially on sale, the Golf R remains the Ultimate hot Hatch $50,000 can buy.