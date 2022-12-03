10 possible candidates for Mizzou volleyball coaching vacancy

10 possible candidates for Mizzou volleyball coaching vacancy

Missouri is in the market for a new head volleyball coach, and there’s a lot to consider.

Where does Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois go? Does she hire an offensive mind, or go a more defensive route? How much of an emphasis is recruiting in this hire? Those questions might not all get answered with one candidate.

Here are a few names to consider as potential candidates as Missouri aims to find its next head volleyball coach, split into three categories.

Candidates at top-ranked programs

These candidates are assistants at some of the best teams in their respective conferences and the nation. All are competing in the NCAA Tournament, which might complicate matters, but that’s worth waiting for with coaches that bring a long line of success with them.

Felicia Turner – Georgia Associate Head Coach

Turner has been a mainstay on the Bulldogs’ staff for six years, first joining as an Assistant Coach before getting promoted to Associate Head Coach after three seasons. Georgia saw statistical improvements with Turner on staff, as UGA’s offensive production rose half a point in 2021 from its 2020 totals to 12.44 kills per set. In 2022, Georgia was third in the SEC with a 23-7 record. If on-court production is what MU is looking for, Turner has the acumen for making it happen.

Brittany Dildine – Wisconsin Associate Head Coach

As far as assistants go, Dildine is one of the most experienced and has the hardware to prove it. She was the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s National Assistant Coach of the Year. Dildine was promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2022 after helping the Badgers win an NCAA Championship in 2021. In 2022, Wisconsin hasn’t slowed down as it’s currently ranked No. 2 overall in the nation.

Wisconsin Assistant Coach Brittany Dildine during the second set of an NCAA Women's volleyball game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette.

Anders Nelson – Kentucky Associate Head Coach

While Wisconsin won the 2021 national title, MU could look at a fellow SEC program that’s done the same. Kentucky won the 2020 title with Nelson on its bench, who brings an acumen that focuses on defense and scouting, while also working with the Wildcats’ middle blockers. Missouri averaged 2.1 blocks per set last year, just below its opponent’s average of 2.2 blocks per set. Nelson would help the middle find its ground.

Dan Meske – Lousiville Associate Head Coach

Meske is an associate for the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals, and he has a background in blocking defense. There were only two teams in the SEC that blocked Worse than MU did in 2022. As an Assistant for two Stellar programs, Meske helped Lousiville to a 32-1 record in 2021. He’s also an asset to the Cardinals’ recruiting effort, which would be a Boon for MU.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button