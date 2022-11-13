10 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: RC Stevens clinches spot in state volleyball tournament

RAPID CITY, SD – The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team was originally scheduled to host Sioux Falls Ropen is Thursday in the SoDacc 16.

But because of the winter weather, the match was postponed twice.

The two teams finally squared off on Saturday and the Raiders won a hard-fought match over the Rough Riders, 3-2.

The set scores were 30-28, 20-25, 19-25, 25-18 and 15-9.

The Raiders now advance to the State AA volleyball tournament for the first time in three years.

Stevens enters the state tournament as the number 8 seed with a 23-12 record.

The Raiders will face top seed Sioux Falls Washington in the opening round on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 am MT.

Back on Nov. 4, Washington defeated Stevens, 3-1.

The state volleyball tournaments will take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, Nov. 17-19.