10 of our favorite courses we played in 2022

Four of our staff’s favorite spots from the past year. From top right, clockwise: Sean Zak, Jessica Marksbury, Evan Schiller, Courtesy

Over the past couple of weeks, a handful of our staff have written about their favorite course they played in the past year. Even better, you can play any of them, too. So in case you need any ideas for 2023, here are 10 of our favorite spots (plus a couple of bonus favorites) from the past 12 months.

Why this simple Scottish course was my favorite I played in 2022, by Sean Zak

Tucked along the coast south of St. Andrews, Anstruther is golf simplified. Everything about it is sufficient. There is no fluff.

Why this rural 9-hole course was my favorite I played in 2022, by Ryan Barath

Sweetens Cove provides a multitude of ways to navigate it, but it’s the expansive greens that dictate the best route and challenge you to be bold.

Sweetens Cove in South Pittsburg, Tenn. Ryan Barath



In the Vermont mountains, an island-green par-3?! Yep, and damn good pizza, too, by Alan Bastable

Just off Route 103, in the Cozy ski town of Ludlow, Vt., you’ll find a Glorious marriage of two of life’s great indulgences: golf and pizza.

This Top 100 Steal (and late-night silliness) was my favorite course I played in 2022, by Nick Piastowski

What was the author’s favorite course played in 2022? It was a Top 100 Steal — and the trip also featured late-night shenanigans.

Why TPC Sawgrass maintenance led to my favorite round of 2022, by James Colgan

Overseeding at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass robbed me of a battle with the Island Green, but gave me my favorite round of 2022.

Put this $11 ocean-front par-3 course on your Long Island summer to-do list, by Tim Reilly

Take a scenic ride to Robert Moses State Golf Course next summer. Pack your beach chair and a few clubs. You can thank the author later.

A view of Cap Cana’s Punta Espada. Evan Schiller



Golfing in paradise easily made this course my favorite I played this year, by Connor Federico

If you’re looking for a Premiere Caribbean golf destination, Cap Cana’s Punta Espada is the perfect place to soak in the sun.

This Hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022, by Zephyr Melton

New Jersey is full of some of the best golf in the country, but this (public!) hidden gem flies under the radar.

My favorite golf walk of 2022 Revealed St. Andrews’ other side, by Dylan Dethier

On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. But Monday in St. Andrews felt like a Timeless dream.

Why this Top 100 course feels like it’s anywhere but Central Florida, by Jack Hirsh

For the past 10 years, Streamsong has been a major player in the resort golf game. But you won’t find typical Florida golf courses there.

The second-oldest muni in the US is loaded with throwback charm and big-time value, by Josh Sens

The 125-plus-year-old Boston-area muni Franklin Park — with fees starting at $41! — has only improved with age.

Why my favorite round of the year was a ‘Tee-It-Forward’ revelation, by Jessica Marksbury

How a December round at the Phoenician Golf Club in Phoenix opened my eyes to the Glory of the shortest-possible tees.