10 observations: Blackhawks Blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sharks

The Blackhawks blew a multi-goal lead and fell to the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at the United Center on Sunday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. I don’t know how the Blackhawks got out of the first period unscathed, but they did. The Sharks spent most of the period in the Offensive zone. At one point, the Blackhawks were being outshot 11-1 midway through the frame and their only shot was a 64-foot dribbler by Isaak Phillips.

2. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third time in five games and second straight day thanks to Patrick Kane, who also scored his third goal in five games. A tough break (literally) for Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, who snapped his stick earlier in the sequence and had no chance on the shot.

Kaapo Kahkonen’s stick snapped, and Patrick Kane takes advantage with his 3rd goal in 5 games. What a keep-in and pass by Ian Mitchell. Kane immediately pointed at him after the goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/wUpkwyBbSQ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 2, 2023

3. How about the keep-in and quick dish by Ian Mitchell on Kane’s goal? Kane immediately pointed to Mitchell after he scored and yelled: “Nice (expletive) pass!” That had to have been a nice confidence boost for Mitchell, who was a healthy scratch the last three games and Drew into the lineup for Caleb Jones.

4. Another quick thought on Mitchell: I’m starting to wonder if a change of scenery might make more sense for both him and the Blackhawks. If he’s not playing in the NHL, he’s a guy who should be playing top minutes in Rockford. But if you don’t think he’s part of the future, he’s probably not someone you want playing significant minutes in Rockford because then it takes those minutes away from someone else. He’s caught somewhere in the middle right now.

5. The Blackhawks controlled the play in the second period and took a 2-0 lead, but the Sharks scored three unanswered in a span of 3:22 later in the period and added two more in the third period to make it 5-2. A Massive swing before the Blackhawks even knew what hit them.

6. Alexander Barbanov broke the 2-2 tie late in the second period, and this is a play where the Blackhawks needed a stop from Petr Mrazek. He’d be the first to tell you that, too. It was a late-period goal too, which is always deflating.

7. Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s game-tying goal was originally waved off because of a kicking motion. After video review, officials revealed it was “directed” in but not “kicked” in, so it counted. The right call was made.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s goal was originally waved off because of a kicking motion. After video review, officials say it was “directed” in but not “kicked” in, so it counts. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/CLqFxgicIL — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 2, 2023

8. The Blackhawks allowed 28 scoring chances during 5-on-5 action, per Natural Stat Trick. They generated only nine of their own. Won’t win many games with a differential like that.

9. Erik Karlsson extended his assist streak to 13 games, and he’s now projected to finish with 111 points, which is a ridiculous pace for a defenseman. Including this season, he has five more years left on his contract that carries a cap hit of $11.5 million. I don’t know if a contending team could pull off a trade for him, but he definitely still has some high-level hockey left in the tank and could be a very useful piece. He was skating really well in this game.

10. Blackhawks head Coach Luke Richardson said before the game that Jujhar Khaira is “still stiff” and there wasn’t much improvement on the undisclosed injury he’s dealing with. They thought a few days off the ice would settle it, and they’re still hoping that’s the case. MacKenzie Entwistle is also battling an injury, although it sounds like it’s something he could play through if needed. The team is electing to let Entwistle’s injury heal though so it doesn’t linger.

