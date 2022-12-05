10 North boys basketball players to watch this season

Teigan Pelletier, Jr., F, Oxford Hills

Pelletier is coming off a huge sophomore season with Oxford Hills, hitting a game-winning basket against Edward Little to lead the Vikings to the Class AA state final. Pelletier can score at all three levels and plays great defense. The junior could be the best player of the year. As a sophomore, Pelletier averaged 17.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Brady Saunders, Sr., G, Brewer

Brady Saunders, Brewer basketball. Credit: Contributed

Saunders Returns to help the Brewer Witches win the Class A championship. The Witches lost in the A North final a year ago and returned a lot of the same team. Saunders is one of the best guards in Maine and will show it this winter.

Yusuf Dakane, Jr., G, Lewiston

Yusuf Dakane of Lewiston poses for a photo during the basketball preseason. Credit: Contributed

One of the most underrated guards in Maine, Dakane will have a lot on his plate as the go-to guy on the Lewiston team but can score with the best of them. With many Seniors from last season leaving the Blue Devils, Dakane will be a Featured player. Last season, Dakane averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

