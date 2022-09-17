The Los Angeles Lakers are not only one of the Greatest Franchises in NBA history, but one of the Greatest Franchises in any sport, up there with the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, among others. In that sense, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is a big deal.





Several players left their mark wearing the iconic yellow uniform, the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James. But on the other hand, over the years there have been players who had a lackluster and forgettable stint with the team. Without further ado, let’s take a look at 10 NBA players you forgot played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

10 Gary Payton

NBA Hall of Famer and Seattle Supersonics Legend Gary Payton played for the Los Angeles Lakers as well, but people tend to forget about him because it was only for one season (2003-04). Payton’s prime had already passed, but he still put up good numbers with the Lakers, averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, with a 2.9 value over replacement player. The Glove nearly won his first Championship ring with the Lakers, who ended up losing the Finals to the Detroit Pistons. Payton had to wait a couple more years to become a champion, with the Miami Heat.

9 Ron Harper

Ron Harper accomplished something that every basketball player dreams of achieving, winning an NBA championship, but Harper didn’t do it once or twice, Harper won Championship rings in each of the last five years of his career. Harper was there for the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat, then went to the Lakers and won back-to-back rings. However, people don’t remember Harper in a yellow Lakers uniform. Harper was important in the Lakers’ first championship, but in the second he was benched and barely played 25 minutes in the Finals.

8 Mike Penberthy

Lakers’ Assistant Coach Mike Penberthy actually played in the NBA, but you probably had no idea, as he just played a couple of seasons in the NBA at the beginning of the century. Believe it or not, he won a Championship ring and was on the roster of the NBA Champion in both seasons. Do you know who Penberthy played with? Exactly, the Los Angeles Lakers, from 2000-01 to 2001-02. He only played 56 games, none as a starter, scoring 272 points, with 73 dimes and 65 rebounds.

7 Manny Harris

Manny Harris played four seasons in the NBA, two with the Cleveland Cavaliers, one with the Dallas Mavericks, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. Actually, Harris played only nine games with the Lakers, so it’s no wonder you’ve forgotten that he played for the team.

Frankly, Harris didn’t do badly at all, as in 180 minutes played, he scored 73 points, grabbed 34 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists, but still, the Lakers didn’t extend his 10-day contract.

6 Theo Ratliff

Theo Ratliff was in the NBA for 16 years, mainly because of his great defense, averaging 2.4 blocks per game, as his offense was not a big deal. He played for nine different teams, including the Lakers, which was his last team. Theo Ratliff only played 10 games with the Lakers in the 2010-11 season and did not even participate in the playoffs.

5 Horace Grant

Horace Grant was one of the best power forwards in the NBA in the 1990s, being remembered for wearing the uniform of the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic, but what many forget is that Grant played two seasons with the Lakers, 2000-01 and 2003 -04. In total, Horace Grant played 132 games with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game.

4 Greg Foster

Greg Foster was a below-average power forward and center. It is hard to understand how he managed to play for 13 years in the NBA. Foster averaged 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game, with an 8.9 player efficiency rating.

Foster played for nine teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000-01 season. Foster played in 62 games, eight as a starter, with a box plus/minus of -4.4. In the playoffs, Foster saw just three minutes of action. So, Foster won a Championship ring with the Lakers despite contributing little or nothing.

3 Trey Johnson

Do you know Trey Johnson? Probably not, since this guy played just 23 NBA games over three years, playing with four teams. Johnson wore a Lakers uniform in just one game, on April 13, 2011, scoring six points in 13 minutes, playing against the Sacramento Kings. With that said, it’s no wonder you’ve forgotten that Trey Johnson played for the Lakers.

2 Elias Harris

The case of Elias Harris is quite rare, as he was good in college, and yes, he certainly made it to the NBA, but he was not selected in the draft but made the Lakers’ Summer League team. Harris only played two NBA games with the Lakers and then fell off the radar. They failed to score points, but at least grabbed a rebound, dished out an assist, and had a steal.

1 Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman was one of the best rebounders in history, being the rebounding champion in seven consecutive seasons. Everyone remembers Rodman in a Detroit Pistons or Chicago Bulls uniform, but he also played one season, or more specifically, 23 games, with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the 1998-99 season. Rodman was leaving averages of 11.2 rebounds and 2.1 points per game.