10 NBA Players With The Best Career 3-Point Percentage Ever, Ranked

It’s no secret that basketball has changed, games used to be defined in the paint, but today it’s the three-pointers that make the difference. Nowadays, every player on the court must be able to take a three-point shot, and that’s why we see more versatility than ever, with exceptional shooters.







RELATED: 10 NBA Signings These Teams Regret

However, in terms of three-point percentage, active players don’t stand out as much, since the more you try, the more likely you are to miss. That’s precisely why, for example, the best three-point shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry, is not in the top 10 for highest three-point percentage. But then who are the 10 NBA players with the best career 3-point percentage? We will see below.

THESPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 Kyle Korver (42.8%)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Korver played 17 NBA seasons, being always an average player, or even below average, as his player efficiency rating was 12.8, and the average is 15.

However, Kyle Korver was very accurate from long range, being the league leader in 3-point field goal percentage in four seasons, including the 2009-10 season when he had a tremendous 53.6 3-point percentage. In his career, Korver made 2,450 three-pointers in 5,715 attempts, for a percentage of 42.8.





9 Steve Novak (43%)

credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

You were probably surprised to read Steve Novak’s name on this list, as he had a pretty forgettable career, being a bench player for 11 years with nine different teams. Novak averaged just 4.7 points per game, with 1.2 three-pointers made per game. In total, Novak made 575 Threes on 1,337 attempts.

So, Novak played sparingly, but when he got the opportunity, he helped the team with his long-distance shooting. It is worth mentioning that Steve Novak had a 61.6 true shooting percentage.

8 Tim Legler (43.1%)

Another substitute player who was extremely accurate from long range is Tim Legler, who played in the NBA in the 1990s. Maybe young basketball fans have no idea who Tim Legler is, since his career was nothing special, but somehow, he wrote his name among the top 10 players in terms of three-point field goal percentage.

Legler played just four games as a starter in his career, scoring 260 three-pointers in 603 attempts, for an excellent 43.1%.

7 Jason Kapono (43.3%)

Jason Kapono was a small forward and shooting guard who played for six teams in his nine-year NBA career. He wasn’t an extraordinary player, as he had a 10.5 player efficiency rating, 10.3 win shares and a -1.3 Value Over Replacement Player.

Nevertheless, this guy had a 43.3 three-point field goal percentage, leading the league in that department in two consecutive campaigns. Jason Kapono made 457 Threes on 1,054 attempts, which is absolutely impressive.

6 Desmond Bane (43.4%)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Bane has barely played two seasons in the NBA, but he already has the minimum number of Threes made (250) to join the list of all-time leaders in three-point field goal percentage. The Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard has a 43.4% three-point shooting percentage, as a result of 345 three-pointers on 794 attempts.

RELATED: 10 Things NBA Fans Forget About The Vancouver Grizzlies

Bane usually makes good decisions and knows when and where to shoot from long range, showing a lot of maturity, which is why he is so accurate. Perhaps Desmond Bane can be one of the best 3-point shooters of his generation.

5 Dražen Petrović (43.7%)

The story of Dražen Petrović is well known, a Croatian-born player who made a huge impact in the NBA due to his Lethal offense. The Mozart of the Hoops played four NBA seasons, averaging 15.4 points per game, with 21.5 win shares.

Petrović made 255 three-pointers in 583 attempts, for an excellent 43.7 career three-point field goal percentage. Unfortunately, Dražen Petrović passed away in a car accident at the age of 28.

4 Joe Harris (43.9%)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Harris has had a decent career overall, averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, although he has never been a standout player. In fact, he has never won any awards, nor has he ever been called to the All-Star Game either.

RELATED: 10 Bold Predictions For The 2022-23 NBA Season

What most fans don’t know is that Joe Harris has the fourth-highest career 3-point field goal percentage of all time, 43.9%. Joe Harris has shot 1,991 times from the three-point line, making 874 threes. Obviously, that also greatly improves his true shooting percentage, which is 62.4 percent.

3 Seth Curry (43.95%)

credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When we talk about threes, Stephen Curry always comes to mind, but what about his brother Seth? Well, Seth Curry is the active NBA player with the highest 3-point field goal percentage, with 43.95%, which is fantastic.

In case you are wondering, Steph has a 42.7%, ranking 12th of all time. Seth Curry has 730 3-point field goals made on 1,661 attempts, being a consistent shooter throughout his entire career.

2 Hubert Davis (44.1%)

Hubert Davis had a forgettable NBA career, playing 12 years with six teams, relegated to the bench most of the time. This guard was deficient in almost every facet of the game except long-range shooting. In his career, Davis made 728 three-pointers on 1,651 attempts, which equals a phenomenal 44.1%.

In the 1999-2000 season, Hubert Davis had a 49.1 three-point field goal percentage, leading the NBA. It is very curious how there are several players with extraordinary feats that people don’t even notice.

1 Steve Kerr (45.4%)

Steve Kerr has the best career 3-point percentage ever. He was undoubtedly one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, capable of taking shots from any angle, and responding in important moments.

In fact, even Michael Jordan himself relied on Steve Kerr on several occasions. Kerr had a mind-blowing 45.4 three-point field goal percentage, making 726 three-pointers on 1,599 attempts. It would have been very interesting to see Steve Kerr play as a starter, maybe he would have hit some other important three-point shot marks.