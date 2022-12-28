10 most shocking disappointments in the 2022-23 season

As we wrap up non-conference play in NCAA Basketball this week (minus the Big 12/SEC Challenge sometime in January), there are a number of programs that clearly didn’t have things work out for them. There certainly are teams that underachieved and there are some where things have already fallen apart.

The good news is that conference play can change the Fortune of these teams in the next two months now that they’re playing teams on their Supposed level. But let’s take a look at the 10 teams with the biggest issues and what if anything can be done to fix them.

Honorable Mention – Eastern Michigan (3-9)

After landing Memphis transfer and former five-star prospect Emoni Bates to pair with All-MAC guard Noah Farrakhan, the Eagles had the potential to be a contender in the conference after a bottom-tier finish. He averaged 19.3 ppg to lead the team and nearly upset Michigan in the first week of the season. But they’ve lost a bunch of winnable games and currently rank in the bottom-six in NCAA Basketball in scoring defense at over 81 ppg. If they don’t try to defend going forward, the MAC will eat them alive.

HM – Wyoming (5-7)

Not having Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year Graham Ike puts them out of the top-10 on this list. But Wyoming still has enough talent to be better than what they’ve been. All-Conference guard Hunter Maldonado has regressed compared to a year ago, while none of the three Pac-12 transfers have been game-changing. Even if Ike were to return in Mountain West play, the Cowboys have dug themselves too big of a hole to have at-large hopes.

HM – Minnesota 6-6 (0-2)

Despite adding UNC transfer Dawson Garcia, the Gophers are admittedly worse than they were a year ago. Jamison Battle battling injuries hasn’t helped matters but outside of Ta’Lon Cooper, the backcourt has been a disaster to this point. The team nearly lost to Chicago State, one of the worst teams in NCAA Basketball. With Nebraska showing improvement, it looks like Minnesota is the clear worst team in the Big Ten and a setback for the Coach Ben Johnson era.