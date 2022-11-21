10 Men’s Basketball Wins Maui Opener vs. #21 Texas Tech

MAUI, Hawaii — Sophomores Arthur Kaluma , Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard combined for 51 points as No. 10 Creighton defeated 76-65 No. 21 Texas Tech to open play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday morning at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Bluejays improved to 5-0 with the win while handing Texas Tech (3-1) its first loss of the season.

Creighton had five turnovers in the first four minutes and Texas Tech took advantage to the tune of a 9-2 lead. Still down 12-5 a few minutes later, Creighton unleashed an 8-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 13-12. The stingy Red Raider defense forced 12 turnovers in the first half, but Creighton shot 55 percent from the field (11-20) and made 5-of-11 three-point shots to tie the game at 31 by halftime.

Baylor Scheierman made 3-of-5 three-pointers and led CU with nine points, while Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard each chipped in with seven points. CU had a 17-11 lead on the glass at the break.

The Bluejays opened the second half on a 7-2 run thanks to baskets by Alexander, Kalkbrenner and Nembhard to build its largest lead of the game (38-33) and force a Texas Tech timeout. CU’s lead moved into double figures on a three-ball by Nembhard, pushing the advantage to 52-41 with just under 12 minutes to play.

Creighton’s lead never dipped below eight the rest of the way.

All five Creighton starters scored in double figures, led by 18 from Kaluma. Scheierman had a double-double with a game-leading 12 rebounds.

NOTES: Both Creighton and Texas Tech are making their first appearance in the Maui Invitational … Creighton’s last trip to Hawaii came in 2006 for the Rainbow Classic, and the Jays are 14-10 all-time on the island … Creighton has made at three-pointer in 953 straight games … Creighton has beaten at least one ranked team in nine straight seasons … Creighton is 48-157 all-time against top-25 teams, with 30 of those victories coming under Greg McDermott … Creighton is now 14-15 all-time as a ranked team when playing a ranked team, including a 13-11 mark under Greg McDermott Creighton is now 4-1 all-time against Texas Tech, including a 3-0 mark on neutral floors … Creighton is now 5-0 for the sixth time in 13 years under Greg McDermott … Creighton has won 26 games in a row when five players score in double figures.

More to come…