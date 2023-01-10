10 January: Remembering Vicente Huidobro on Birth Anniversary

Image Courtesy: Google Doodle

Vicente Huidobro (10 January 1893 – 2 January 1948) was a Chilean poet and diplomat, who was an important figure in the Latin American avant-garde movement of the early 20th century.

Life and Career

Huidobro was born into a wealthy family from Santiago, Chile on 10 January 1893. He received a traditional education before moving to Europe to study literature and art.

Huidobro’s career as a poet began in earnest in Paris, where he was part of a group of writers and artists known as the “Generation of 1914.” He published his first book of poetry, “Eco,” in 1916, and went on to publish several more volumes of Poetry throughout his career. Huidobro is best known for his work in the field of creationism, a movement that sought to revolutionize traditional Poetic forms and create a new type of Poetry that was more expressive and imaginative.

Avicenna: the Persian polymath who shaped modern science, medicine and philosophy

In addition to his work as a poet, Huidobro was also involved in Diplomacy and served as a cultural Attaché at the Chilean embassy in Paris. He was the recipient of several awards and honors throughout his career, including the National Prize for Literature in Chile and the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic in Spain.

Huidobro died on 2 January 1948 in Paris, at the age of 55. His legacy as a poet and innovator in the field of literature continues to be celebrated and recognized around the world.

Award and Legacy

Vicente Huidobro was a highly respected figure in the world of literature and was the recipient of several awards and honors throughout his career.

In Chile, Huidobro received the National Prize for Literature in 1943. This Prize is one of the highest honors in the country and is awarded annually to Chilean authors for their outstanding contributions to literature. Huidobro was also honored by the Spanish government, which awarded him the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic in 1946. This order is one of the highest decorations in Spain and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts, science , or other fields.

In addition to these awards, Huidobro’s work has been widely translated and studied around the world, and he is considered an important figure in the Latin American avant-garde movement. His legacy as a poet and innovator in the field of literature continues to be celebrated and recognized today.

Chile printed several postage stamps of Portraits of Huidobro, including in 1986 and 1993. On 10 January 2020, Google Doodle celebrated Vicente Huidobro’s 127th Birthday.