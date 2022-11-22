10 holiday shows and art exhibits in downtown Greenville

‘Tis the season for both the gleeful and grinch, as Greenville’s art and entertainment scene will offer a host of holiday show options, including three Renditions of The Nutcracker, Upstate-based Talent shown in Ballets and symphonies, plus a few exhibits and performances that exist outside of the holiday realm to satisfy everyone.

Here are ten shows set to arrive around the holiday season to make this winter in Greenville a warm, cozy and entertaining one.

Miracle on 34th Street, Center Stage

Belief in the possibility of a “miracle” from a little girl makes the difference in Miracle on 34th Street, which is headed to Greenville’s Center Stage at the beginning of December.

The story of Kris Kringle is set in a 1940s radio studio and accompanied by vocalists, sound engineers and piano to deliver an old-fashioned Christmas spectacle.

∎ Time & Dates: Dec. 1 – 18, various times and dates

∎ Cost: $37 – 42

Everybody Knows It’s Christmas Tour (Chris Isaak), Peace Center

Chris Isaak has been in the holiday spirit for a few months now.

The triple threat: Country/Rock singer, television and film star, arrives at the Peace Center in mid-December as Isaak’s tour stops in Greenville to perform his mid-October Christmas album, “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas,” plus classics, like the 1989 single “Wicked Games.”

Isaak brings his second Christmas album to Greenville for a night of winter jingle and joy.

∎ Time & Dates: 7:30 pm, Dec. 12

∎ Cost: $50 – $80

Stranger Thangs, Cafe & Then Some

Stranger Thangs, showing at Cafe & Then Some through Jan. 31

In a play co-written by Matt Smith, manager of Cafe & Then Some for the last 40 years, Norma Jean and Dot take a golf cart on a voyage through Greenville in search of the Ghosts of each holiday season.

They begin at Halloween and end on New Year’s Day, finding the uniqueness of Greenville’s holiday spirit throughout their track.

∎ Time & Dates: 8 pm, Thursdays – Saturdays; showing now through Jan. 31

∎ Cost: $25

The Nutcracker, multiple venues

The Nutcracker Costumes 2 as provided by Disney

The Nutcracker will be showcased in three unique ways around Greenville this winter: in exhibit form (Upcountry History Museum), with a Greenville Twist (Carolina Ballet Theatre), and a traditional showing (International Ballet).

“It’s the Nutcracker story and Choreography that’s been done for 200 years,” said Sarah Shoemaker, executive director of International Ballet. “It’s beautiful and classic, and it has Timeless entertainment value.”

