10 Gustie Soccer Athletes Named Academic All-District

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The 2022 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), were released Tuesday and 10 Gustavus student-athletes received recognition for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Student-athletes on the Gustavus Women’s soccer team include Abby Goodno (Sr., Little Canada), Annika Lewis (Sr., Hudson, Wis.), Jordan Oelkers (So., Byron), Rachel Rehnelt (Sr., Albert Lea) , Elin Swenson (So., Uppsala, Sweden), and Molly Waters (Sr., Lakeville). The Gustavus men’s soccer team is represented by Matt Carlson (So., Minnetonka), Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley), Sam Just (Jr., Lakeville), and Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa).

To be eligible for Academic All-District recognition, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, and have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition throughout the season.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, Second-, and Third-Team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.

2022 Men’s Soccer Academic All-District Teams

2022 Women’s Soccer Academic All-District Teams